Sunil Singhania's Abakkus picks stake in this infra stock in Q1

Sunil Singhania's Abakkus picks stake in this infra stock in Q11 min read . 03:55 PM IST
- Abakkus Growth Fund’s name has appeared in June shareholding of J Kumar Infra
Ace investor Sunil Singhania's Abakkus Growth Fund has picked up equity stake in J Kumar Infraprojects as the fund’s name has appeared in the June shareholding pattern of the company. Shares of JKumar Infra closed nearly 5% higher at ₹305 apiece on the BSE on Friday.
As per the shareholding pattern as of June 2022, Abakkus Growth Fund - 2 has bought 20,05,000 equity shares or 2.65% stake in the infrastructure company during the first quarter of the current fiscal. It did not have any stake in the previous quarter ending March 2022.
Abakkus is an alpha focused asset management firm set-up by Sunil Singhania managing over $1 billion (around ₹8,000 crore) in listed Indian equities. Abakkus Growth Fund- II is a benchmark agnostic Flexi-cap diversified portfolio.
Tracking Indian equity markets from year, ace investor Singhania founded Abakkus Asset Manager LLP in 2018. He was the CIO-equities and Global head-Equities at Reliance Capital group.
Sunil Singhania holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Bombay University and a Chartered Accountancy degree from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Delhi, with an all-India rank. He has also obtained the privilege to utilise the CFA Institute’s Chartered Financial Analyst credential.
J Kumar Infraprojects is a Mumbai-based construction company. The company reported a 126% year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit to ₹74 crore on a 12.3% increase in net sales to ₹1,114 crore in Q4FY22 on a consolidated basis. J Kumar Infra shares are up 84% in 2022 (YTD) so far, whereas the infra stock is up more than 57% in a year's period.