Sunil Singhania's Abakkus picks stake in TTK Healthcare via block deal2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 09:57 PM IST
MCap India Fund, managed by Gurgaon-based private equity firm MCap Fund advisors offloaded 245,873 lakh equity shares in TTK Healthcare at an average price of ₹910 per share.
Sunil Singhania-owned Abakkus on Friday acquired stake in TTK Healthcare via open market transactions.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×