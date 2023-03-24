Sunil Singhania-owned Abakkus on Friday acquired stake in TTK Healthcare via open market transactions.

Sunil Singhania led asset management firm Abakkus Asset Manager LLP bought 131,788 equity shares of TTK Healthcare at an average price of ₹911.08 apiece.

While, Abakkus Diversified Alpha Fund bought 115,385 shares at an average price of ₹910 per share on the BSE, as per bulk deals data available on the exchange. The total value of this stake is ₹22.5 crore.

MCap India Fund, managed by Gurgaon-based private equity firm MCap Fund advisors offloaded 245,873 lakh equity shares in TTK Healthcare at an average price of ₹910 per share.

TTK Healthcare rallied nearly 13 per cent to ₹1,022.70 on BSE. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1,105.90 apiece and 52-week low is ₹667.50 apiece, respectively. Its market capitalisation is ₹1,445.11 crore.

TTK Healthcare Ltd. standalone net profit for the quarter ended December remained almost flat at ₹12 crore.

The healthcare provider had reported net profit of ₹12.17 crore during the year-earlier period, including a gain from discontinued operations.

Revenue from operations rose to ₹183 crore from ₹159 crore while input cost increased by 23% to ₹48 crore, it said in a regulatory filing.

The Indian shares extended losses for the third consecutive week as amid volatility and widespread selling after the government hiked securities transaction tax (STT) on futures and options contracts, along with other amendments in Finance Bill 2023.

All of the sectoral indices ended in the red with Media, Metal, Realty, and PSU Bank dropping the most. IT remained strong throughout the session but ended with marginal losses.

The Nifty 50 index closed 0.77 per cent lower or 131.90 points, at 16,945.05, breached psychological level of 17,000. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 398.18 points, or 0.69 per cent, at 57,527.10. Both the benchmarks logged weekly losses of nearly per cent.