Sunita Tools share price makes a decent debut, lists at 6.9% premium at ₹155 on BSE SME
Sunita Tools IPO: Sunita Tools shares listed on BSE SME at ₹155 per share, 6.9 % higher than the issue price. Sunita Tools IPO GMP today was ₹20.
Sunita Tools Limited shares made a decent debut on BSE SME today. On BSE, Sunita Tools Limited share price today was listed at ₹155 per share, 6.9% higher than the issue price of ₹145.
