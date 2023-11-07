Sunrest Lifescience IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 and closes on November 9, 2023. The allotment for the Sunrest Lifescience IPO is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

The Sunrest Lifescience IPO is likely to see SME listing on the bourses with tentative listing date fixed as Monday, November 20, 2023.

Sunrest Lifescience is issuing 12,91,200 fresh Equity Shares and plans to raise ₹10.85 Crore through the issue. The issue price for Sunrest Lifesciences IPO has been set at ₹84 for every share of face value of ₹10 each.

The minimum lot size for an application for Sunrest Lifescience IPO is 1600 Shares. However for HNI, the minimum lot size investment for in the Sunrest Lifescience IPO is 2 lots (3,200 shares) amounting to ₹268,800.

Sunrest Lifescience Limited is engaged in the marketing of the OTC (over-the-counter-selling) generic pharmaceutical products in the domestic market.

Sunrest Lifescience offers range of pharmaceutical products manufactured by third party manufacturers. Sunrest Lifescience operate in different States of India such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa and Rajasthan. Sunrest Lifescience has presence in these States through Trade Mark registered products and/or products under registration.

The promoters of the Sunrest Lifescience are Mr. Nikhilkumar Y Thakkar, Mr. Amitbhai Shambhulal Thakkar, Mr. Bhagyesh Kiritbhai Parekh and Mr. Bharatkumar V Thakka

Mark Corporate Advisors Private Limited is the book running lead manager to the Sunrest Lifescience IPO. Skyline Financial Services Private Limited is the registrar to the Sunrest Lifesciences IPO issue.

On the opening day of the IPO, as per the NSE at 5 PM, the Sunrest Lifescience IPO had seen bids for 38,76,800 shares which is three times the offered/reserved shares.

Sunrest LifeScience IPO GMP today

Sunrest Lifescience IPO GMP today or grey market premium was ₹22, which meant Sunrest Lifescience shares were trading ₹22 above the issue price of ₹84 according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.



