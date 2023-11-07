Sunrest Lifescience IPO: GMP, subscription status, issue details, top 10 things you need to know
SME IPO- Sunrest Lifescience opened for subscription on November 7 and closes on November 9. It is a fixed price issue of ₹10.85 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 12.91 lakh shares. Sunrest Lifescience IPO price is ₹84 per share. The issue subscribed 3 times today sees GMP at Rs22.
