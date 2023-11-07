comScore
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Sunrest Lifescience IPO: GMP, subscription status, issue details, top 10 things you need to know
Back Back

Sunrest Lifescience IPO: GMP, subscription status, issue details, top 10 things you need to know

 Livemint ,Edited By Ujjval Jauhari

SME IPO- Sunrest Lifescience opened for subscription on November 7 and closes on November 9. It is a fixed price issue of ₹10.85 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 12.91 lakh shares. Sunrest Lifescience IPO price is ₹84 per share. The issue subscribed 3 times today sees GMP at Rs22.

Sunrest LifesciencePremium
Sunrest Lifescience

INDIAN STOCK MARKET :  

Sunrest Lifescience IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 and closes on November 9, 2023. The allotment for the Sunrest Lifescience IPO is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

The Sunrest Lifescience IPO is likely to see SME listing on the bourses with tentative listing date fixed as Monday, November 20, 2023.

Sunrest Lifescience is issuing 12,91,200 fresh Equity Shares and plans to raise 10.85 Crore through the issue. The issue price for Sunrest Lifesciences IPO has been set at 84 for every share of face value of 10 each.

The minimum lot size for an application for Sunrest Lifescience IPO is 1600 Shares. However for HNI, the minimum lot size investment for in the Sunrest Lifescience IPO is 2 lots (3,200 shares) amounting to 268,800.

Sunrest Lifescience Limited is engaged in the marketing of the OTC (over-the-counter-selling) generic pharmaceutical products in the domestic market.

Sunrest Lifescience offers range of pharmaceutical products manufactured by third party manufacturers. Sunrest Lifescience operate in different States of India such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa and Rajasthan. Sunrest Lifescience has presence in these States through Trade Mark registered products and/or products under registration.

The promoters of the Sunrest Lifescience are Mr. Nikhilkumar Y Thakkar, Mr. Amitbhai Shambhulal Thakkar, Mr. Bhagyesh Kiritbhai Parekh and Mr. Bharatkumar V Thakka

Mark Corporate Advisors Private Limited is the book running lead manager to the Sunrest Lifescience IPO. Skyline Financial Services Private Limited is the registrar to the Sunrest Lifesciences IPO issue.

On the opening day of the IPO, as per the NSE at 5 PM, the Sunrest Lifescience IPO had seen bids for 38,76,800 shares which is three times the offered/reserved shares.

Sunrest LifeScience IPO GMP today

Sunrest Lifescience IPO GMP today or grey market premium was 22, which meant Sunrest Lifescience shares were trading 22 above the issue price of 84 according to investorgain.com

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
 

Updated: 07 Nov 2023, 06:31 PM IST
