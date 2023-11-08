comScore
Sunrest Lifescience IPO day 2: Issue Subscribed more than 10 times, top 10 things you need to know including GMP

 Livemint ,Edited By Ujjval Jauhari

SME IPO- Sunrest Lifescience opened for subscription on November 7 and closes on November 9. It is a fixed price issue of ₹10.85 crore. The issue is entirely a fresh issue of 12.91 lakh shares. Sunrest IPO price is Rs84 a share. The issue subscribed 10.61 times on Day2 sees GMP at Rs17.

Sunrest Lifesciences IPO was subscribed 4.68 times by first half of day 2 of bidding.

Sunrest Lifescience IPO - The initial public offering (IPO) of small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) Sunrest Lifescience opened for subscription on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 and closed on November 9, 2023.

Sunrest Lifescience Limited is engaged in the marketing of the OTC (over-the-counter-selling) generic pharmaceutical products in the domestic market.

 

Sunrest Lifescience offers range of pharmaceutical products manufactured by third party manufacturers. Sunrest Lifescience operate in different States of India such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa and Rajasthan. Sunrest Lifescience has presence in these States through Trade Mark registered products and/or products under registration.

The promoters of the Sunrest Lifescience are Mr. Nikhilkumar Y Thakkar, Mr. Amitbhai Shambhulal Thakkar, Mr. Bhagyesh Kiritbhai Parekh and Mr. Bharatkumar V Thakkar

Here are the 10 key things to know about Sunrest Lifescience IPO:

Sunrest Lifescience IPO Dates- Sunrest Lifescience opened for subscription on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 and closed on November 9, 2023.

Sunrest Lifescience IPO Price . The issue price for Sunrest Lifesciences IPO has been set at 84 for every share of face value of 10 each.

Sunrest Lifescience IPO Lot Size- The minimum lot size for an application for Sunrest Lifescience IPO is 1600 Shares. However The minimum lot size investment for in the Sunrest Lifescience IPO for the HNI is 2 lots (3,200 shares) amounting to 268,800.

Sunrest Lifescience IPO Details: Sunrest Lifescience IPO is a book built issue of 10.84 Crore. Sunrest Lifescience is issuing 12,91,200 fresh Equity Shares.

Sunrest Lifescience IPO reservation - The issue offers 612,800 shares to retail investors, 612,800 shares to other investors. The other investors include applicants other than retail i.e. HNI, corporates, institutions, (NII and QIB).

Sunrest Lifescience IPO Objectives – Sunrest Lifescience will utilise the proceeds from the issue towards the meeting its working capital requirements, general corporate purposes, and public issue expenses

Lead Manager and Registrar of Sunrest Lifescience IPO- Mark Corporate Advisors Private Limited is the book running lead manager to the Sunrest Lifescience IPO. Skyline Financial Services Private Limited is the registrar to the Sunrest Lifesciences IPO.

Sunrest Lifescience IPO tentative listing- The allotment for the Sunrest Lifescience IPO is expected to be finalized on Wednesday, November 15, 2023.

The Sunrest Lifescience IPO  is likely to see SME listing on the bourses with tentative listing date fixed as Monday, November 20, 2023.

Sunrest Lifescience IPO Subscription Status -On the scond day of the IPO, as per the NSE at 5 PM, the Sunrest Lifescience IPO had seen bids for 1,36,96,000 shares which is 10.61 times the offered and reserved shares.

Sunrest LifeScience IPO GMP today

Sunrest Lifescience IPO GMP today or grey market premium was 17, which meant Sunrest Lifescience shares were trading 17 above the issue price of 84 according to investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 05:37 PM IST
