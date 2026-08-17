Sunshine Pictures raises ₹85 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO launch on Tuesday

Sunshine Pictures has raised ₹84.64 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday.

The company informed the exchanges that its IPO Committee, at its meeting held on August 17, 2026, finalised the allocation of 2,351,140 equity shares to anchor investors at ₹360 per share.

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The anchor book saw participation from nine investors, including Innovative Vision Fund and Khandelwal Finance Pvt. Ltd; Arnesta Global Opportunities Fund PCC – Arnesta Global Fund 1, Unigrowth Fund, and Zeal Global Opportunities; Visionary Value Fund; The Asio Fund VCC – Sub Fund 4, Shine Star Build Cap Pvt Ltd, and LRSD Securities Pvt Ltd, the company said.

Sunshine Pictures IPO details The ₹282 crore public offering comprises a fresh issue of up to 4,800,034 equity shares, along with an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 3,037,157 equity shares. The price band has been set between ₹342 and ₹360 per share, with a face value of ₹10 per share.

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Investors can bid for a minimum of 41 shares, with bids thereafter accepted in multiples of 41 shares. At the lower price band, the minimum investment for a retail investor will be ₹14,022, while at the upper price band, it will be ₹14,760.

The issue has reserved 50% of the offer for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), while 15% is allocated to Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs). The remaining 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

The company will use the net proceeds from the fresh issue of shares to fund its working capital requirements as well as for general corporate purposes.

The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on the next business day, Friday, 21 August. Successful bidders are expected to receive the shares on the next business day, Monday, 24 August, while those who fail to receive an allotment will receive refunds on the same day. The Sunshine Pictures IPO is scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, 25 August.

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Ahead of the issue opening on Tuesday, 18 August, Sunshine Pictures IPO GMP stands at ₹54 per share, signalling that the stock might list 15% higher than the upper-band issue price of ₹360.

About the company Incorporated in 2007, the company is a production house that creates and distributes films, TV serials and web series. It is a technology-driven content creator specialising in multi-format commercial films, with an emphasis on innovation in storytelling and production techniques, according to the company's RHP.

Its portfolio includes commercially successful films such as Force, Commando, Holiday, Force 2, Commando 2, and The Kerala Story, several of which have also explored socially relevant themes.

In terms of financial performance, its net consolidated revenue from operations was ₹133.80 crore in FY26, compared with ₹103.33 crore in FY25. In FY26, its net standalone revenue from operations was ₹74.44 crore.

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Its consolidated comprehensive income stood at ₹53.35 crore in FY24 and ₹34.47 crore in FY25, while the standalone total comprehensive income for FY26 was ₹40.07 crore.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.