Suntech Infra Solutions IPO Day 2: Subscription status, GMP, other key details you need to know

Suntech Infra Solutions IPO Day 2: The issue opened for subscription on 25 June 2025, Wednesday. Check here for the subscription status, GMP, other key details you need to know

Advertisement

Suntech Infra Solutions IPO: Subscription Status The IPO of Suntech Infra Solutions was subscribed 16.69 times. By June 26, 2025, at 4:05 PM , the public offering had been subscribed to 25.51 times in the retail category, 6.15 times in the QIB category, and 10.14 times in the NII category.

Suntech Infra Solutions IPO: Key dates The subscription period for Suntech Infra Solutions' initial public offering (IPO) commenced on June 25, 2025, and it will end on June 27, 2025. On Monday, June 30, 2025, the allocation for the Suntech Infra Solutions IPO is anticipated to be finalized.

Suntech Infra Solutions IPO size The IPO of Suntech Infra Solutions is a book-building issue worth ₹44.39 crores. The offering consists of an offer to sell 11.87 lakh shares for ₹10.21 crores and a new issue of 39.74 lakh shares worth ₹34.18 crores.

Advertisement

Also Read | Pine Labs files draft papers with SEBI to raise funds via IPO: Report

Suntech Infra Solutions IPO; Price band The IPO price range for Suntech Infra Solutions is ₹81- ₹86 per share.

Suntech Infra Solutions IPO: Lot size and subscription details The IPO price range for Suntech Infra Solutions is 86 per share.

An application must have a minimum lot size of 1600. Considering the lot size and price band, retail investors are needed to invest a minimum of ₹129,600. However, in case of an oversubscription situation, it is advised that investors bid at the cutoff price, which is approximately ₹137,600. HNI requires a minimum lot size investment of two lots (3,200 shares), or ₹275,200.

Suntech Infra Solutions IPO Listing details The tentative listing date for Suntech Infra Solutions' initial public offering (IPO) is set for Wednesday, July 2, 2025, on the NSE SME.

Advertisement

Suntech Infra Solutions IPO Registrars and lead bank managers Mas Services Limited is the issue's registrar, while GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager for the Suntech Infra Solutions IPO. Giriraj Stock Broking Private Limited is the market maker for Suntech Infra Solutions' initial public offering.

About Suntech Infra Solutions Suntech Infra Solutions Limited is a business-to-business ("B2B") construction company that was incorporated in April 2009. Through direct contracting, subcontracting, and equipment rental, the company offers civil construction services, such as foundation and structural works.

The business offered solutions in the areas of power, oil and gas, steel, cement, renewable energy, refineries, petrochemicals, fertilizer, and process plants to both public and private customers. They also support irrigation systems and bridges in both urban and rural areas.

Advertisement

Suntech Infra Solutions IPO Promoters The promoters of the company are Mr. Gaurav Gupta, Mr. Parveen Kumar Gupta, and Mrs. Shikha Gupta.

Suntech Infra Solutions IPO GMP or Grey Market Premium As per the investorgains.com, the Suntech Infra Solution IPO's grey market premium (GMP) stood at +25. This meant that the IPO of Suntech Infra Solutions shares were trading at a ₹25 premium over the issue price of ₹86. The same also meant that investors were expecting a listing of shares at a 29.07% premium over the issue price of ₹86, i.e., at ₹111.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.