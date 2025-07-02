Suntech Infra Solutions share price lists with decent 27% premium at ₹109.10 on the NSE SME: Declines 5% thereafter

Suntech Infra Solutions share price was listed with a decent 27% premium at 109.10 on Wednesday on the NSE SME. The Suntech Infra share price declined 5% thereafter amidst profit booking

Ujjval Jauhari
Published2 Jul 2025, 10:05 AM IST
Suntech Infra Solutions share price lists with decent gains.
Suntech Infra Solutions share price lists with decent gains. (Pixabay)

Suntech Infra Solutions share price was listed on the NSE SME with a decent 27% premium at 109.10 on Wednesday. The Suntech Infra Solutions share price declined 5% thereafter amidst profit booking

Suntech Infra Solutions Share price movement

Suntech Infra Solutions share price, which listed with a strong 27% premium over the issue price of 86, at 109.10 on the NSE SME, though gained further to hit highs of 110. The Suntech Infra share price, however, declined 5% thereafter to 103.65 levels. Since the RS 103.65 happened to be the lower price band for the Suntech Infra Solutions share price, the stock was locked in the lower circuit after a decent debut.

Also Read | Travel Food Services IPO: Price band set at ₹1,045-1,100 per share;check GMP

Suntech Infra Solutions share price lists below market expectations..

Suntech Infra Solutions had been commanding strong investor confidence, as was visible from the subscription status for the IPO and Grey Market Premium. However, the Suntech Infra Solutions share price is listed below the levels indicated by the GMP, or grey market premium.

Suntech Infra Solutions IPO was subscribed 223.64 times. By June 27, 2025, the public offering had been subscribed to 150.10 times in the retail category, 122.82 times in the QIB category, and 529.51 times in the NII category.

Also Read | HDB Financial Services Share Price Live: Stock opens with 12.84% premium on NSE

The grey market premium (GMP) for the Suntech Infra Solution IPO rose to +41 by the listing day, according to investorgains.com. This indicated that before listing, Suntech Infra Solutions shares were trading at a 41 premium in the grey market, above the 86 issue price. This implied that investors anticipated a listing of shares at a 47.67% premium, or 127, above the issue price of 86.

Also Read | IDFC First Bank share price dips after 3 straight sessions of rise: Buy or sell?

Hence the listing of Suntech Infra Solutions share price at 109.10 was below the levels of around 127 as indicated by the GMP, or Grey Market Premium.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSuntech Infra Solutions share price lists with decent 27% premium at ₹109.10 on the NSE SME: Declines 5% thereafter
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.