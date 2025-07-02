Suntech Infra Solutions share price lists with decent 27% premium at ₹109.10 on the NSE SME: Declines 5% thereafter

Suntech Infra Solutions share price was listed on the NSE SME with a decent 27% premium at ₹109.10 on Wednesday. The Suntech Infra Solutions share price declined 5% thereafter amidst profit booking

Suntech Infra Solutions Share price movement Suntech Infra Solutions share price, which listed with a strong 27% premium over the issue price of ₹86, at ₹109.10 on the NSE SME, though gained further to hit highs of ₹110. The Suntech Infra share price, however, declined 5% thereafter to ₹103.65 levels. Since the RS 103.65 happened to be the lower price band for the Suntech Infra Solutions share price, the stock was locked in the lower circuit after a decent debut.

Suntech Infra Solutions share price lists below market expectations.. Suntech Infra Solutions had been commanding strong investor confidence, as was visible from the subscription status for the IPO and Grey Market Premium. However, the Suntech Infra Solutions share price is listed below the levels indicated by the GMP, or grey market premium.

Suntech Infra Solutions IPO was subscribed 223.64 times. By June 27, 2025, the public offering had been subscribed to 150.10 times in the retail category, 122.82 times in the QIB category, and 529.51 times in the NII category.

The grey market premium (GMP) for the Suntech Infra Solution IPO rose to +41 by the listing day, according to investorgains.com. This indicated that before listing, Suntech Infra Solutions shares were trading at a ₹41 premium in the grey market, above the ₹86 issue price. This implied that investors anticipated a listing of shares at a 47.67% premium, or ₹127, above the issue price of ₹86.

Hence the listing of Suntech Infra Solutions share price at ₹109.10 was below the levels of around ₹127 as indicated by the GMP, or Grey Market Premium.