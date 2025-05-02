Mint Market
Sunteck Realty Q4 Results: Net profit slumps 50% to ₹50.4 crore; 150% dividend, fundraising declared

Published2 May 2025, 07:51 PM IST
Sunteck has ₹1,200-1,300 crore of completed inventory, mostly at Bandra Kurla Complex.(Bloomberg)

Sunteck Realty on Friday reported 50 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at 50.38 crore for the latest March quarter. The company had posted a net profit of 101.33 crore in the year-ago period. Total income fell to 217.83 crore in January-March FY25 from 434.99 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

During the full 2024-25 fiscal, net profit rose to 150.31 crore from 70.02 crore in the preceding year. Total income increased to 902.67 crore from 620.31 crore. Sunteck Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

 
First Published:2 May 2025, 07:51 PM IST
