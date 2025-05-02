Sunteck Realty Q4 Results: Net profit slumps 50% to ₹50.4 crore; 150% dividend, fundraising declared

Sunteck Realty on Friday reported 50 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹50.38 crore for the latest March quarter. The company had posted a net profit of ₹101.33 crore in the year-ago period. Total income fell to ₹217.83 crore in January-March FY25 from ₹434.99 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.