Sunteck Realty, Radico Khaitan, WeWork India, Supreme Industries, Kajaria: Jefferies sees up to 64% upside; target price

Stocks to buy today | Jefferies India stock recommendations: The Q2FY27 results season is in full swing, and stock market investors are busy decoding the Q2 earnings declared by the listed Indian entities. Jefferies India has made it easy for investors to review the Q2 results 2026 of some companies. After the Q2FY27 results review, the global investment bank has given a ‘buy’ tag to five shares: Sunteck Realty, Radico Khaitan, WeWork India, Supreme Industries, and Kajaria Ceramics.

Suntech Realty share price target The Jefferies India report has reduced the share price target of Suntech Realty shares but maintained a ‘buy’ tag, saying, “Sunteck Realty's H1FY27 pre-sales growth of 19% comes from a well diversified portfolio in Mumbai. Management maintained a strong launch pipeline for the 2H as its recent acquisitions start to get monetised. The large Dubai project remains impacted by market conditions. A couple of large luxury projects in Mumbai will likely see action only in FY28, pending which we raise the target discount to 30%, implying a PT of ₹450.”

Radico Khaitan share price target Giving a ‘buy’ tag to the brewery stock with a target price of ₹5200, Jefferies India report says, "Radico’s Sep-26 Qtr revenue/EBITDA/PAT grew 17%/50%/66% YoY, beating JEFe by 6%/8%/13%. P&A volumes grew 36% YoY, led by strong vodka momentum. Despite input inflation, mix improvement drove EBITDA margin to 20.5% (+457 bps YoY). Radico raised FY27 P&A volume growth guidance to 30% from 25% while maintaining ~20% margin guidance."

WeWork India share price target The global investment bank has given a ‘buy’ tag to the WeWork shares, saying, "WeWork India revenue growth surged to the fastest since listing pace of 34% YoY driven by strong demand for flex office space and timely expansion by the management. Opposit Level benefits drove QoQ margin expansion, even as seat additions surged to a high and the balance sheet turned net cash. We raise our estimates and expect a 28%/37% rev/ebitda growth in FY27E. Maintain Buy, with PT of ₹950."

Supreme Industries share price target Jefferies India has reduced the share price target but maintained the ‘buy’ tag for Supreme Industries shares, saying, "We make minor tweaks, broadly retaining FY27-29e EPS. We roll-over PT and normalise target PE to 34x, at a 10% discount to its 5-Y avg PE (vs 38x) - factoring PVC volatility amid ongoing ME conflict. We view SI as a play on housing, capex, infra, and agri demand, and est sales/PAT CAGR of +17%/+22% over FY26-29e. Buy; PT ₹4,235."

Kajaria Ceramics share price target The global investment bank has raised the price target of this stock from ₹1205 to ₹1240 in the base case, saying, "KJC's Sep26-Q was a margin beat to JEFe, as YTD price hikes and low employee cost offset fuel surge. Pan-India avg gas price has surged from ₹37/scm in Dec25Q to ₹71 now. The gas situation may worsen due to the ongoing ME conflict. KJC's YTD price hikes are +12-13% in North & South and higher in the West. Q2 volume rose by a healthy +10%YoY on a low base of LY. We raise FY27-29e EPS by +6-9%. But gas situation and higher competition are key monitorables."

In the upside scenario, the Jefferies India report has set a share price target of ₹1450 for Kajaria Ceramics, whereas in the downside scenario, the global investment bank has set a price target of ₹900 apiece.