Sunteck Realty share price jumps over 12% after Q4 results

Sunteck Realty share price jumped over 12% on Wednesday after the real‐estate developer reported strong Q4 results. Sunteck Realty shares rallied as much as 12.02% to ₹382.40 apiece on the BSE.

The luxury real‐estate developer, Sunteck Realty reported a net profit of ₹63 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, registering a growth of 26% from ₹50 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s revenue in Q4FY26 grew 64.6% to ₹339 crore from ₹206 crore, year-on-year (YoY). EBITDA increased 40.58% to ₹97 crore from ₹69 crore, while EBITDA margin declined to 29% from 33%, YoY.

Highlighting its operational performance, Sunteck Realty said its pre-sales grew to ₹1,064 crore in Q4FY26, up 22% YoY. Collections during the March quarter increased 39% YoY to ₹432 crore.

The company’s net cash flow surplus stood at ₹552 crore in FY26, up 48% YoY, while its net debt to equity ratio stands at 0.06x.

During FY26, Sunteck Realty expanded its Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) development pipeline through three strategic additions, together carrying an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of ₹5,000 crore, it said.

Sunteck Realty Share Price Technical Outlook According to Ruchit Jain, Head, Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the realty stocks have recently witnessed a pullback move post the recent corrective phase.

“Sunteck Realty too has seen a sharp upmove today, but the stock needs to surpass its 200 DEMA hurdle of ₹395 for any sustained momentum,” said Jain.

Sunteck Realty share price has gained over 23% in one month, but has declined more than 11% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The real estate stock has fallen 5% in one year, but has rallied 36% over the past five years.