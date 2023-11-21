Sunteck Realty share price jumps over 5%; Motilal Oswal expects a 41% upside
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal initiates coverage on Sunteck Realty stock with a buy recommendation, pegs target price of ₹640.
Sunteck Realty share price jumped over 5 per cent in morning trade on BSE on Tuesday, November 21. The stock opened at ₹474 against the previous close of ₹453.70 and rose 5.5 per cent to hit the intraday high of ₹478.50 on BSE.
