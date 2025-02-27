Sunteck Realty share price rebounds from 52-week low after promoter’s stake raise

Shares of Sunteck Realty recovered from its 52-week low on Thursday after its promoter raised stake in the real estate firm.

Sunteck Realty's promoter group has increased its stake in the company through open market purchases. As per regulatory filings, the promoters acquired an additional 19,400 equity shares, raising their shareholding from 63.24 percent to 63.25 percent.

Details of the Acquisition The acquirers in this transaction include Eskay Infrastructure Development Private Limited and SW Capital Private Limited, which are part of the Sunteck Realty promoter group. Other prominent members of the promoter group include Kamal Khetan, Manisha Kamal Khetan, and various family trusts such as Matrabhav Trust, Paripurna Trust, and Astha Trust.

Prior to the acquisition, the total promoter shareholding stood at 9,26,44,971 shares, accounting for 63.24 percent of the total share capital of the company. The latest acquisition of 19,400 shares, representing 0.01 percent of the company’s share capital, brings the total promoter holding to 9,26,64,371 shares or 63.25 percent.

The acquisition was executed through open market transactions between December 17, 2024, and February 24, 2025. The regulatory filing confirms that no encumbrances such as pledges, liens, or non-disposal undertakings were involved in this transaction.

The equity share capital of Sunteck Realty remained unchanged at ₹14,64,89,084, with a total of 14,64,89,084 equity shares of ₹1 each. There was no dilution in the overall share capital structure following the acquisition.

The move by the promoters to increase their stake, albeit marginally, indicates confidence in the company’s long-term growth prospects. Sunteck Realty, known for its luxury and premium residential projects, continues to maintain a strong presence in the real estate sector.

Stock Price Trend The stock fell as much as 1.1 percent to its 52-week low of ₹373.10 in morning deals but later rebounded 4.7 percent to its day's high of ₹391. Post the rally, the stock is still 44 percent away from its peak of ₹698.35, hit in July 2024.

In the last 1 year, the realty stock lost 21 percent. Moreover, it shed around 20 percent in February so far, extending losses for the fifth straight month. It declined over 6 percent in January, 1.4 percent in December, 7 percent in November and 5 percent in October.

