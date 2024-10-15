Sunteck Realty share price rises 8% as Q2FY25 pre-sales increase 33% to ₹524 crore: Collections up 25%

  • Stock Market Today: Sunteck Realty share price gained more than 8% in morning trades on Tuesday. The company reported strong business updates and its July-September 2024 pre-sales increased 33% to 524 crore while Collections rose 25% y-o-y

Ujjval Jauhari
Published15 Oct 2024, 10:13 AM IST
Stock Market today: Sunteck Realty share price gains on strong business updates
Stock Market today: Sunteck Realty share price gains on strong business updates

Stock Market Today: Sunteck Realty share price gained more than 8% in morning trades on Tuesday. The company reported strong business updates and its July-September 2024 pre-sales increased 33%  year on year to 524 crore while Collections rose 25% year on year.

Sunteck Realty share price opened at 565.40 on the BSE on Tuesday,  2% higher than the previous close of 554.10. Sunteck Realty share price thereafter gained further to intraday highs of 602. 35 , marking gains of more than 8% in the morning trades.

Suntech Realthy share has seen good gains of more than 37% in last six months.

Sunteck Realty in its release on the exchanges had announced key operational updates for Q2 & H1 FY25.

Sunteck Realty Q2FY24 Pre-sales

Sunteck Realty at the end July-September of Q2FY25 had pre-sales of 524 crores that increased 32.7% on Year on year basis compared to 395 crore in the year ago quarter. On the sequential basis also Sunteck Realty pre sales increased 4.5% over 502 crore in the previous quarter

Sunteck Realty HIFY25 Pre Sales

During  the first half or H1  FY25 (April-September 2024), pre-sales for Sunteck Realty registered a growth of 31.2% YoY to 1,026 crores from 782 crores in H1 FY24. 

Sunteck Realty Q2FY24 Collections

Sunteck Realty said that it had collections of ~ 267 crores in Q2 FY25, which increased 24.8% on YoY basis compared to 214 Crore in the year ago quarter. On the Sequential basis the Sunteck Realty Collections were slightly lower the 324 crore in the April-June 2024 quarter.

Sunteck Realty HIFY25 Collections

For the first half or H1 FY25, Sunteck Realty's collections stood at 609 crores, marking a growth of 21.3% on YoY basis compared to 502 crore seen in H1FY24. 

 

 

(more to come)

First Published:15 Oct 2024, 10:13 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSunteck Realty share price rises 8% as Q2FY25 pre-sales increase 33% to ₹524 crore: Collections up 25%

