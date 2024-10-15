Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Sunteck Realty share price rises 8% as Q2FY25 pre-sales increase 33% to 524 crore: Collections up 25%

Sunteck Realty share price rises 8% as Q2FY25 pre-sales increase 33% to ₹524 crore: Collections up 25%

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Market Today: Sunteck Realty share price gained more than 8% in morning trades on Tuesday. The company reported strong business updates and its July-September 2024 pre-sales increased 33% to 524 crore while Collections rose 25% y-o-y

Stock Market today: Sunteck Realty share price gains on strong business updates

Stock Market Today: Sunteck Realty share price gained more than 8% in morning trades on Tuesday. The company reported strong business updates and its July-September 2024 pre-sales increased 33% year on year to 524 crore while Collections rose 25% year on year.

Sunteck Realty share price opened at 565.40 on the BSE on Tuesday, 2% higher than the previous close of 554.10. Sunteck Realty share price thereafter gained further to intraday highs of 602. 35 , marking gains of more than 8% in the morning trades.

Suntech Realthy share has seen good gains of more than 37% in last six months.

Sunteck Realty in its release on the exchanges had announced key operational updates for Q2 & H1 FY25.

Sunteck Realty Q2FY24 Pre-sales

Sunteck Realty at the end July-September of Q2FY25 had pre-sales of 524 crores that increased 32.7% on Year on year basis compared to 395 crore in the year ago quarter. On the sequential basis also Sunteck Realty pre sales increased 4.5% over 502 crore in the previous quarter

Sunteck Realty HIFY25 Pre Sales

During the first half or H1 FY25 (April-September 2024), pre-sales for Sunteck Realty registered a growth of 31.2% YoY to 1,026 crores from 782 crores in H1 FY24.

Sunteck Realty Q2FY24 Collections

Sunteck Realty said that it had collections of ~ 267 crores in Q2 FY25, which increased 24.8% on YoY basis compared to 214 Crore in the year ago quarter. On the Sequential basis the Sunteck Realty Collections were slightly lower the 324 crore in the April-June 2024 quarter.

Sunteck Realty HIFY25 Collections

For the first half or H1 FY25, Sunteck Realty's collections stood at 609 crores, marking a growth of 21.3% on YoY basis compared to 502 crore seen in H1FY24.

(more to come)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.