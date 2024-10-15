Stock Market Today: Sunteck Realty share price gained more than 8% in morning trades on Tuesday. The company reported strong business updates and its July-September 2024 pre-sales increased 33% year on year to ₹524 crore while Collections rose 25% year on year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sunteck Realty share price opened at ₹565.40 on the BSE on Tuesday, 2% higher than the previous close of ₹554.10. Sunteck Realty share price thereafter gained further to intraday highs of ₹602. 35 , marking gains of more than 8% in the morning trades.

Suntech Realthy share has seen good gains of more than 37% in last six months. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sunteck Realty in its release on the exchanges had announced key operational updates for Q2 & H1 FY25.

Sunteck Realty Q2FY24 Pre-sales Sunteck Realty at the end July-September of Q2FY25 had pre-sales of ₹524 crores that increased 32.7% on Year on year basis compared to ₹395 crore in the year ago quarter. On the sequential basis also Sunteck Realty pre sales increased 4.5% over ₹502 crore in the previous quarter

Sunteck Realty HIFY25 Pre Sales During the first half or H1 FY25 (April-September 2024), pre-sales for Sunteck Realty registered a growth of 31.2% YoY to ₹1,026 crores from ₹782 crores in H1 FY24.

Sunteck Realty Q2FY24 Collections Sunteck Realty said that it had collections of ~ ₹267 crores in Q2 FY25, which increased 24.8% on YoY basis compared to ₹214 Crore in the year ago quarter. On the Sequential basis the Sunteck Realty Collections were slightly lower the ₹324 crore in the April-June 2024 quarter.

Sunteck Realty HIFY25 Collections For the first half or H1 FY25, Sunteck Realty's collections stood at ₹609 crores, marking a growth of 21.3% on YoY basis compared to ₹502 crore seen in H1FY24.

