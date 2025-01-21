Sunteck Realty share price surges 11% as firm reports profit in Q3 FY25 vs loss a year ago

Stock market today: Sunteck Realty share price rallied over 11% on Tuesday, January 21 following the announcement of its quarterly earnings for the quarter ended December 2024 (Q3).

Sunteck Realty reported a consolidated profit of ₹42.52 crore in Q3 FY25 as against a loss of ₹9.72 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. On a sequential basis, the company witnessed a 22.81% increase from ₹34.62 crore posted in the September 2024 quarter.

The revenue from operations surged by a staggering 281% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹162 crore from ₹42 crore. Meanwhile, it dipped from ₹169 crore posted in the September quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew to ₹48 crore from a negative ₹15 crore on a YoY basis, with the EBITDA margin for q3 FY25 coming at 30%.

Pre-sales stood at ₹635 crore for Q3 FY25, registering a growth of 40% YoY as against ₹455 crore in Q3 FY24. Meanwhile, collections stood at ₹336 crore for Q3 FY25 as against ₹438 crore for Q3 FY24.

Financials for 9M FY25 For the nine months ended December 2024, the company's PAT surged to ₹99.9 crore from a loss of ₹30 crore on a YoY basis while revenue jumped 369% YoY to ₹647 crore from ₹138 crore. EBITDA at the end of the nine-month period stood at ₹117 crore.

Pre-sales stood at ₹1,661 crore for 9M FY25, registering a growth of 34% YoY as against ₹1,237 crore in 9M FY24.

Stock Price Impact Following the strong earnings performance, Sunteck Realty share price surged over 11% to the day's high of ₹546 apiece. The stock had opened at ₹535.05, up from its previous close of ₹491.05.

In the last one month, Sunteck Realty stock jumped 6% while it has gained 16% in the last one year.

