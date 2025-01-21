Sunteck Realty share price surges 11% as firm reports profit in Q3 FY25 vs loss a year ago

Sunteck Realty's share price surged over 11% on January 21 after announcing Q3 earnings. The company posted a consolidated profit of 42.52 crore, a significant recovery from a loss of 9.72 crore in the same quarter last fiscal year.

Saloni Goel
Updated21 Jan 2025, 10:17 AM IST
Sunteck Realty reported a consolidated profit of ₹42.52 crore in Q3 FY25 as against a loss of ₹9.72 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.(Pixabay)

Stock market today: Sunteck Realty share price rallied over 11% on Tuesday, January 21 following the announcement of its quarterly earnings for the quarter ended December 2024 (Q3).

Sunteck Realty reported a consolidated profit of 42.52 crore in Q3 FY25 as against a loss of 9.72 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. On a sequential basis, the company witnessed a 22.81% increase from 34.62 crore posted in the September 2024 quarter.

The revenue from operations surged by a staggering 281% year-on-year (YoY) to 162 crore from 42 crore. Meanwhile, it dipped from 169 crore posted in the September quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew to 48 crore from a negative 15 crore on a YoY basis, with the EBITDA margin for q3 FY25 coming at 30%.

Pre-sales stood at 635 crore for Q3 FY25, registering a growth of 40% YoY as against 455 crore in Q3 FY24. Meanwhile, collections stood at 336 crore for Q3 FY25 as against 438 crore for Q3 FY24.

Financials for 9M FY25

For the nine months ended December 2024, the company's PAT surged to 99.9 crore from a loss of 30 crore on a YoY basis while revenue jumped 369% YoY to 647 crore from 138 crore. EBITDA at the end of the nine-month period stood at 117 crore.

Pre-sales stood at 1,661 crore for 9M FY25, registering a growth of 34% YoY as against 1,237 crore in 9M FY24.

Stock Price Impact

Following the strong earnings performance, Sunteck Realty share price surged over 11% to the day's high of 546 apiece. The stock had opened at 535.05, up from its previous close of 491.05.

In the last one month, Sunteck Realty stock jumped 6% while it has gained 16% in the last one year.

At 10.50 am, the stock was at 524.25, up 6.76% the BSE.

First Published:21 Jan 2025, 10:17 AM IST
