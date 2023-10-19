Sunteck Realty stock check: Up 75% from 52-week low, should you invest in the stock now?
Sunteck Realty has risen over 43 percent this year, giving positive returns in 6 of the 10 months so far. LiveMint collated views of brokerage firms and technical analysts to understand whether the stock is a ‘buy’ at this juncture or not.
Realty stocks have been witnessing healthy gains this year so far thanks to strong demand and encouraging second-quarter business updates from companies. The index hit its new peak earlier this month. The index has surged over 40 percent this year so far as against an 8.5 percent rise in benchmark Nifty. Most realty stocks have also hit new highs this month, including Sunteck Realty.
