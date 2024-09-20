Super FMCGs! Mrs Bectors to Jyothy Labs—LKP bets on 3 consumer staples over robust volume, eyes 20-30% returns

  • Super FMCGs: LKP Securities' top FMCG stock picks include Mrs.Bector Food Specialities, CCL Products, and Jyothy Laboratories Ltd over robust volume growth and revenue margins.

Nikita Prasad
Published20 Sep 2024, 09:36 PM IST
Trade Now
Super FMCGs: LKP Securities is bullish on Mrs Bectors, Jyothy Labs, and CCL Products for one year
Super FMCGs: LKP Securities is bullish on Mrs Bectors, Jyothy Labs, and CCL Products for one year

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies (largely staple companies) have struggled to improve their volume growth in the last few years due to sluggish demand growth, especially in rural areas. Domestic brokerage LKP Securities noted large consumer staple companies reporting an average mid- to high single-digit volume growth between FY20-24, unlike a few smaller size FMCG companies, which have, on average, delivered low to mid-teens volume growth. 

‘’This shows that these companies are notably gaining market share and growing at least by 1-2x faster than their larger peers. Based on this, we have identified companies with robust volume growth, presence in bigger TAM (Total Addressable Market), ability to compete with large companies, and strong fundamentals," said LKP Securities.

The brokerage has termed these companies ‘Super Fast Moving Consumer Goods’ or Super FMCGs. LKP Securities' top FMCG stock picks include Mrs.Bector Food Specialities, CCL Products, and Jyothy Laboratories Ltd.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Sep 2024, 09:36 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSuper FMCGs! Mrs Bectors to Jyothy Labs—LKP bets on 3 consumer staples over robust volume, eyes 20-30% returns

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

152.05
03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
2.45 (1.64%)

ICICI Bank

1,340.25
03:51 PM | 20 SEP 2024
48.7 (3.77%)

NTPC

424.15
03:57 PM | 20 SEP 2024
0.15 (0.04%)

ITC

514.90
03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
6.7 (1.32%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Asahi India Glass

778.35
03:45 PM | 20 SEP 2024
69.5 (9.8%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

1,859.75
03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
163.7 (9.65%)

RITES

373.60
03:58 PM | 20 SEP 2024
32.37 (9.49%)

Housing & Urban Development Corporation

250.95
03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
20.6 (8.94%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,350.000.00
    Chennai
    73,310.000.00
    Delhi
    73,430.000.00
    Kolkata
    73,410.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.