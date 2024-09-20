Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Super FMCGs! Mrs Bectors to Jyothy Labs—LKP bets on 3 consumer staples over robust volume, eyes 20-30% returns

Super FMCGs! Mrs Bectors to Jyothy Labs—LKP bets on 3 consumer staples over robust volume, eyes 20-30% returns

Nikita Prasad

  • Super FMCGs: LKP Securities' top FMCG stock picks include Mrs.Bector Food Specialities, CCL Products, and Jyothy Laboratories Ltd over robust volume growth and revenue margins.

Super FMCGs: LKP Securities is bullish on Mrs Bectors, Jyothy Labs, and CCL Products for one year

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies (largely staple companies) have struggled to improve their volume growth in the last few years due to sluggish demand growth, especially in rural areas. Domestic brokerage LKP Securities noted large consumer staple companies reporting an average mid- to high single-digit volume growth between FY20-24, unlike a few smaller size FMCG companies, which have, on average, delivered low to mid-teens volume growth.

‘’This shows that these companies are notably gaining market share and growing at least by 1-2x faster than their larger peers. Based on this, we have identified companies with robust volume growth, presence in bigger TAM (Total Addressable Market), ability to compete with large companies, and strong fundamentals," said LKP Securities.

The brokerage has termed these companies ‘Super Fast Moving Consumer Goods’ or Super FMCGs. LKP Securities' top FMCG stock picks include Mrs.Bector Food Specialities, CCL Products, and Jyothy Laboratories Ltd.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
