3 super investors you may not know about, but who are quietly making big moves
Manvi Agarwal 8 min read 20 Sep 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Summary
- From finding hidden gems in the small-cap space to making calculated bets on blue-chip stocks, these lesser-known super investors are proving that true market acumen isn't always about size, but about insight and timing.
In the volatile space of the Indian stock markets, household names like Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Ramesh Damani often steal the spotlight.
