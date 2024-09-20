3 super investors you may not know about, but who are quietly making big moves

In the volatile space of the Indian stock markets, household names like Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Ramesh Damani often steal the spotlight.

With portfolios worth thousands of crores, these super investors can send ripples through the market with a single move.

But beneath this top layer of big super investors, a layer of smart but lesser-known investors is quietly making the most of the markets. Some of them are almost completely unknown to the public at large.

These lesser-known super investors may not be in the news, but their strategic moves should make the news – as many a times they outpace their more famous counterparts.

Also Read: Super investor vs super investor: 5 stocks over which top investors disagreed

From finding hidden gems in the small-cap space to making calculated bets on blue-chip stocks, these investors are proving that true market acumen isn't always about size, but about insight and timing.

Let us know about three lesser-known super investors in India whose back stories offer a fresh perspective on investing.

Here we go…

Govindlal M. Parikh

Not many would have heard this name, but he is well known in the investment circuit for his “60 Bagger Portfolio".

Parikh publicly holds six stocks in his portfolio, with a net worth of over ₹1,609 crore.

A chemical engineer by education, Parikh was mentored by famous institutional broker and investor, K.R. Choksey. He first tasted success in Ramco Cements Ltd, back in the 1980’s.

A few years ago, in an interview with Ramesh Damani on CNBC-TV18, Parikh said he looks for stocks that he believes are the “gold standard of quality." Once he finds them, he holds on to them for decades.

He also suggested that investors should not be hesitant to cash out if valuations become unreasonable. He believes in taking full advantage of bad markets by buying good stocks at a discount. Everything while of course maintaining a margin of safety.

These are the six stocks that he held as of the quarter ended June 2024, according to screener.in.

2.11% holding in EID Parry (India) Ltd – EID, which is primarily a sugar producer and a holding company of Coromandel International, is currently trading at ₹ 823, a 258% jump in just 10 years. The share has a P/E of 16.5x currently and a median P/E of 11x in the last 10 years.

– EID, which is primarily a sugar producer and a holding company of Coromandel International, is currently trading at 823, a 258% jump in just 10 years. The share has a P/E of 16.5x currently and a median P/E of 11x in the last 10 years. 5.83% holding in Rajapalayam Mills Ltd — The company manufactures cotton yarn and fabrics and also produces power from its windmills. It is currently trading at ₹ 996, which is a 185% jump in 10 years. The share has a P/E of 92.5x, which seems high. However, the median P/E has been a modest 8.2x in the last 10 years.

— The company manufactures cotton yarn and fabrics and also produces power from its windmills. It is currently trading at 996, which is a 185% jump in 10 years. The share has a P/E of 92.5x, which seems high. However, the median P/E has been a modest 8.2x in the last 10 years. 6.06% holding in Ramco Industries Ltd – Ramco is a manufacturer of fiber cement sheets and calcium silicate boards (CSBs). It is currently trading at ₹ 243, which is a 233% jump in 10 years. The share has a P/E of 20x currently. The median P/E for the last decade is 9.8x.

– Ramco is a manufacturer of fiber cement sheets and calcium silicate boards (CSBs). It is currently trading at 243, which is a 233% jump in 10 years. The share has a P/E of 20x currently. The median P/E for the last decade is 9.8x. 3.80% holding in Sundaram Clayton Ltd — Part of the TVS group, this company manufactures aluminium die-casting components. Its current share price is ₹ 2,443, which is a 61% jump since its listing in December 2023.

— Part of the TVS group, this company manufactures aluminium die-casting components. Its current share price is 2,443, which is a 61% jump since its listing in December 2023. 2.04% holding in Sundram Fasteners Ltd — Engaged in manufacturing critical, high-precision components such as fasteners, power train components etc for the automotive, infrastructure, windmill, and aviation sectors, the company is currently trading at ₹ 1,377, which is an 805% jump in 10 years. The share has a P/E of 54x currently. The median P/E for the last decade is 34.2x.

— Engaged in manufacturing critical, high-precision components such as fasteners, power train components etc for the automotive, infrastructure, windmill, and aviation sectors, the company is currently trading at 1,377, which is an 805% jump in 10 years. The share has a P/E of 54x currently. The median P/E for the last decade is 34.2x. 1.16% holding in TVS Holdings Ltd — One of the largest auto components manufacturing and distribution groups in India. Currently trading at ₹ 14,291, which is over 940% jump in 10 years. The share has a P/E of 32x currently. The median P/E for the last decade is 18.6x.

For more such in-depth analyses, read Profit Pulse.

Ricky Kirpalani

With over three decades of investment experience, Kirpalani is currently the managing partner and chief investment advisor at First Water Capital.

He has honed a unique approach to value investing with his strategy that combines meticulous research, an innate grasp of the correlation between global, industry-specific, and company-level factors, and a broad view of emerging market dynamics. The foundation of this method lies in logic, powered by solid commitment and enthusiasm.

Before establishing First Water Capital, Ricky was an independent analyst and managed a private investment fund, where he demonstrated remarkable success, consistently outperforming market benchmarks with annual returns exceeding 30% over a 15-year span.

Kirpalani also has firsthand entrepreneurial experience in various African industries and also experience advising CEOs, where they've gained valuable insights into the complexities of business operations and management.

As per screener.in, Kirpalani currently holds just four stocks with a networth of about ₹691 crore.

Here is a glimpse of what he holds in his portfolio:

1.20% holding in Consolidated Finvest & Holdings Ltd – A company that is in the business of investments and provides loans. It is currently trading at ₹ 218, which is a 354% jump in just 10 years. The share has a P/E of 11.9x currently and a median P/E of 48.7x in the last 10 years, which seems high.

– A company that is in the business of investments and provides loans. It is currently trading at 218, which is a 354% jump in just 10 years. The share has a P/E of 11.9x currently and a median P/E of 48.7x in the last 10 years, which seems high. 4.70% holding in Kama Holdings Ltd - A core investment company, whose subsidiaries are into manufacturing, purchasing, and sale of technical textiles, chemicals, packaging films, and other polymers. Currently trading at ₹ 2,667, the share has jumped 1,487% in 10 years. The share has a P/E of 10.5x currently. The median P/E is 7x in the last 10 years.

- A core investment company, whose subsidiaries are into manufacturing, purchasing, and sale of technical textiles, chemicals, packaging films, and other polymers. Currently trading at 2,667, the share has jumped 1,487% in 10 years. The share has a P/E of 10.5x currently. The median P/E is 7x in the last 10 years. 3.56% holding in Nalwa Sons Investments Ltd - This is a non-NBFC engaged in the business of investing in shares and granting loans to the group companies. Currently trading at ₹ 4,634, the share has zoomed 450% in 10 years. and has a P/E of 35x. The median P/E for the last 10 years is, however, 19.8x.

- This is a non-NBFC engaged in the business of investing in shares and granting loans to the group companies. Currently trading at 4,634, the share has zoomed 450% in 10 years. and has a P/E of 35x. The median P/E for the last 10 years is, however, 19.8x. 3.65% holding in Uflex Ltd- A leading Indian multinational company, engaged in the manufacturing and sale of flexible packaging products, its shares currently trade at ₹ 744, a 350% jump in 10 years. It has a P/E of 24x. The median P/E for the last decade, however, only 5x.

Ajay Upadhyaya

Ajay Upadhyaya, founder and CEO of Edubrite Systems, Inc., has demonstrated remarkable success as an entrepreneur and investor.

With a strong educational background, including a B.E. from BITS Pilani and a Masters in Finance Management from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute, Upadhyaya leveraged 12 years of corporate experience to launch his entrepreneurial career.

Upadhyaya's investment story is nothing short of remarkable. In just eight years, from 2015 to 2023, his stock market investments of ₹45 crore grew to a staggering ₹830 crore. This exceptional growth, representing a1,600% jump, speaks volumes about his acumen and strategic investment approach.

Upadhyaya's investment portfolio could be used as learning material for anyone looking to master the art of small-cap investing. His ability to identify high-potential opportunities when they are young is one to be envious of.

According to screener.in, as of the quarter ended June 2024, Ajay Upadhyaya had a total of 13 stocks with a net worth of ₹916 crore.

Here are the details of the top three picks in his portfolio in terms of percentage holdings in the company:

2.81% holding in Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd - This electrical engineering company produces AC motors, DC motors, transformers, switchgear, and electronics. Its share is currently trading at ₹ 189 , a 472% jump in 10 years. The share has a P/E of 88x currently which is high. However, the median P/E is 5.4x in the last 10 years.

- This electrical engineering company produces AC motors, DC motors, transformers, switchgear, and electronics. Its share is currently trading at 189 , a 472% jump in 10 years. The share has a P/E of 88x currently which is high. However, the median P/E is 5.4x in the last 10 years. 2.11% holding in Precision Camshafts Ltd – A manufacturer and supplier of camshafts in India and globally, this company is currently trading at ₹ 244, a 54% jump in eight years since its listing in 2016. The share has a P/E of 65.4x currently. The median P/E for the last 10 years is, however, 27.2x.

– A manufacturer and supplier of camshafts in India and globally, this company is currently trading at 244, a 54% jump in eight years since its listing in 2016. The share has a P/E of 65.4x currently. The median P/E for the last 10 years is, however, 27.2x. 1.87% holding in Maral Overseas Ltd – This company manufactures grey yarn, dyed yarn, knitted fabric and garments. Currently, trading at ₹ 77, the share has seen a 220% jump in 10 years. The median P/E for 10 years is 10x.

Apart from these stocks, Upadhyaya holds 10 more stocks in his portfolio.

Also Read: 5 less-known stocks that dominate the portfolios of India’s super investors

Worthy of the following?

Govindlal M Parikh, Ricky Kirpalani and Ajay Upadhyaya may not be as well known as the usual household names like Jhunjhunwala, Damani aur Kacholia, but with stocks networth like 1,600 crore and 961 crore, they definitely are doing something right.

Will they become the big names? We will only get to know in time.

However, it would be a wise idea to follow what they do with their portfolios and learn from it.

We must also look at super investors who are not at the top right now but have the full potential to be there someday. A look into their strategy and following their portfolio movements could be a masterclass.

Note: We have relied on data from www.screener.in throughout this article. Only in cases where the data was not available have we used an alternate but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educative purposes only.

Manvi Agarwal has been tracking the stock markets for about two decades now. During this period, for about 8 years, she was a financial analyst at a value-style fund managing money for international investors. Presently, she is devoting her time to writing on potentially ignored, and/or misunderstood investment opportunities in the Indian stock markets.

Disclosure: The writer and her dependents hold two of the stocks discussed in this article.