Here are three lesser-known super investors you need to start following now

In a recent article, I told you about three lesser-known super investors who are making big moves and proving their mettle.

These are not the usual suspects who are in the news almost round the year, but silent players who are making bank without making waves.

Their portfolios may only be a few a hundred to a couple of thousand crores in size, but their expertise and strategy are something every investor must know.

Investing across markets in everything from penny stocks to blue chips, they have repeatedly proved that market success isn't about fame – it's about strategy, insight and timing.

Today, I will tell you about three more under-the-radar investors whose approaches and achievements not only rival those of their more famous peers, but often surpass them.

Girish Gulati

Girish Gulati is a seasoned investment professional, with solid experience in investment management and advisory roles. His career is marked by influential positions in notable financial institutions where he has played a pivotal role in driving growth and achieving success.

Gulati's broad skill set includes portfolio management, strategic planning and in-depth financial analysis, solidifying his reputation as a respected authority in the industry.

His ability to navigate complex financial landscapes and deliver results has earned him recognition among peers and clients alike, cementing his status as a go-to expert for investment insights and financial guidance.

According to data from Screener.in, Girish Gulati holds 10 stocks with a net worth of almost ₹570 crore as of the June quarter.

Here are his top three holdings.

Thejo Engineering Ltd (7.59% of portfolio): Thejo is an engineering solutions provider for bulk material handling, mineral processing and corrosion protection. It’s currently trading at ₹2,667, up 1,516% in 10 years. The current price-to-earnings (PE) ratio is 55, while the median PE ratio over the past 10 years is 40.

Aarvi Encon Ltd (4.01% of portfolio): Aarvi Encon is India’s leading technical staffing company and specialises in providing expert engineering staffing solutions. The stock is currently trading at ₹141, up 354% in the past 10 years. The current PE ratio is 19.6, while the median PE ratio over the past 10 years is 9.1.

Khadim India Ltd (3.66% of portfolio): Khadim manufactures and retails business of footwear and accessories. The stock is currently trading at ₹362, up 48% in the past 10 years. The current PE ratio is 126, which seems extremely high, especially considering the median PE ratio over the past 10 years is 30.

Shivani Tejas Trivedi

Shivani Tejas Trivedi has more than three decades of experience in the capital markets. Her early career was marked by a stint at Corporate Database, a respected equity research organisation. There, she honed her skills in core research, developing a keen eye for market trends and company valuations. This experience proved instrumental in shaping her analytical approach to investing.

Trivedi's long career and her progression from research to wealth management underscore her adaptability and grasp of the financial landscape.

According to Screener.in she currently holds nine stocks with a net worth of about ₹770 crore.

Here are her top three holdings.

Sambandam Spinning Mills Ltd (4.65% of portfolio): Sambandam manufactures cotton and synthetic yarn and fabric. Its stock is currently trading at ₹161, up 87% in the past 10 years.

K G Denim Ltd (3.81% of portfolio): K G Denim makes denim fabrics, apparel fabrics, home textiles, and garments. Its stock is currently trading at ₹27, up 1,487% in the past 10 years.

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd (3.19% of portfolio): Thirumalai Chemicals is in the business of chemicals, surfactants, pigments and education. Its principal activity is manufacturing and selling chemicals. The current share price is ₹338, up 3,280% in the past 10 years.

Atim Kabra

Atim Kabra has carved out a niche for himself in the world of investing and fund management. With several years in the financial markets, he's become a guru of sorts.

Kabra started Frontline Strategy Limited, a company that manages investments for others. He's known for choosing investments carefully across different types of businesses.

He doesn't just look for quick profits. Instead, he tries to find companies that will become more valuable in time. This careful approach has helped him build a strong reputation in the investment community.

According to Screener.in, Kabra holds only four stocks with a net worth of ₹354 crore as of the June quarter.

Here are his top three holdings.

Astra Microwave Products Ltd (3.53% of portfolio): Astra designs, develops and manufactures sub-systems for radio frequency and microwave systems used in defense, space, meteorology and telecommunications. Its stock is currently trading at ₹895, up 1,047% in the past 10 years. The current PE ratio of 63x is well above the median PE ratio of 20.8 over the past decade.

United Interactive Ltd (2.06% of portfolio): United Interactive Ltd is an IT & IT-enabled services company. Its stock is currently trading at ₹102, up 251% in the past 10 years. The current PE ratio is 84, 10 times the median PE ratio of 8.4 over the past 10 years.

Premier Explosives Ltd (1.77% of portfolio): Premier Explosives manufactures industrial explosives and detonators. Its stock is currently trading at ₹556, up 1,307% in the past 10 years. The current PE ratio is 110 while the median PE ratio over the past 10 years is 39.

Superstars of tomorrow?

Their portfolios may be relatively small and they may not be as well-known as Vijay Kedia or Ashish Kacholia, but these three super investors are making some smart moves that deserve investors’ attention.

But as with everything in investing, there are no guarantees. Whether or not they become the superstars of tomorrow depends on how their bets pan out. Nonetheless, it’s worth keeping an eye on their portfolios.

Just as with investments, it’s important to have diversity in the super investors you follow to minimise blind spots and ensure you don’t miss opportunities.

Note: We have relied on data from www.screener.in and www.trendlyne.com throughout this article. In cases where the data was not available we have used an alternate but widely used and accepted source of information.

The purpose of this article is only to share interesting charts, data points and thought-provoking opinions. It is NOT a recommendation. If you wish to consider an investment, you are strongly advised to consult your advisor. This article is strictly for educational purposes only.

Manvi Agarwal has been tracking the stock markets for about two decades. For about eight years, she was a financial analyst at a value-style fund, managing money for international investors. Presently, she devotes her time to writing on potentially ignored and/or misunderstood investment opportunities in the Indian stock markets.

Disclosure: The writer or his dependants may or may not hold the stocks mentioned here as per SEBI guidelines.