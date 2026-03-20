Super Micro Computer stock price crashes 12% in post-market hours; here's why

Super Micro Computer's stock crashed by 12% in the post-market trade after the US Justice Department charged company officials with conspiring to unlawfully divert US artificial intelligence technology to China. The US Justice Department charged three company officials, including one co-founder, with illegally selling NVIDIA chips to China. After ending at $30.79 per share, Super Micro Computer's stock price finished at $27.14 per share, logging a loss of around 12% from Thursday's close.

However, the company issued a statement after the news broke. The Nasdaq-listed company made it clear that the company is nowhere in the picture, as its three officials have been charged, not the company.

“Supermicro was informed today that the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York has unsealed an indictment of three individuals associated with the Company in connection with an alleged conspiracy to commit export-control violations,” Super Micro Computer said.

Why is Super Micro Computer stock price falling? The stock fell in the post-market trade after news broke that three company officials, including one co-founder of Super Micro Computer Inc., were charged in New York with conspiring to illegally divert billions of dollars in artificial intelligence technology to China.

Acdcording to a Bloomberg report, US prosecutors charged Yih-Shyan “Wally” Liaw in a scheme to send high-performance computer servers assembled in the US with sophisticated AI capabilities to China in violation of US export controls. Liaw and others at the company allegedly sold the AI tech through a Southeast Asia company knowing it would be sent on to China.

Also charged in the case are Ruei-Tsang “Steven” Chang, who served as a manager in the company’s Taiwan office, and Ting-Wei “Willy” Sun, an outside contractor described by US authorities as a “fixer” who allegedly aided in the diversion.

Liaw, a US citizen, and Sun, a citizen of Taiwan, were both arrested Thursday, according to a statement from the office of Manhattan US Attorney Jay Clayton. Chang, a Taiwanese citizen, remains a fugitive.

The Bloomberg report says that Super Micro issued a statement saying it has placed Liaw and Chang on administrative leave and ended its relationship with Sun. The company said it has been cooperating with the government’s investigation and will continue to do so.

The defendants’ alleged conduct “is a contravention of the company’s policies and compliance controls, including efforts to circumvent applicable export control laws and regulations,” Super Micro said in the statement. The company said it “maintains a robust compliance program and is committed to full adherence to all applicable US export and re-export control laws and regulations.”

Prosecutors said that, beginning last year, the defendants and others caused the sale of $2.5 billion in Super Micro servers to the Southeast Asia company, which is identified in court papers only as “Company-1,” with the intention they would be passed on to China. The Chinese customers received Super Micro’s “flagship” products — servers incorporating Nvidia Corp. graphics processing units or GPUs — in unmarked boxes, according to the charges.

Super Micro is one of the biggest sellers of server machines based on Nvidia’s products, most of which cannot be exported to China at all under rules designed to protect US national security. Super Micro accounts for about 9% of Nvidia’s revenue, according to Bloomberg supply chain analysis.

“Strict compliance is a top priority for Nvidia,” the company said in a statement. “We continue to work closely with our customers and the government on compliance programs as export regulations have expanded.”

It’s not the first time the US has made arrests for alleged smuggling of Nvidia chips to China.

In November, two Chinese nationals and two US citizens were charged in a scheme that allegedly used a fake real estate business in Tampa, Florida, as a front to move the shipments of hundreds of chips through Malaysia and ultimately to China.

In August, two Chinese nationals were charged with using a company based in El Monte, California, to export advanced Nvidia AI chips without obtaining the necessary government licenses.

Nvidia said it doesn’t provide support or service for products illegally sent to China.