Supertech EV share price lists with 20% discount at ₹73.60 on BSE SME, slides further post-listing

Supertech EV IPO debuted poorly today, listing with a 20% discount at 73.60 as against the issue price of 92. The IPO, valued at 29.90 crore, was oversubscribed 4.40 times, with strong demand from retail investors. Proceeds will be used for working capital and debt repayment.

A Ksheerasagar
Published2 Jul 2025, 10:13 AM IST
Supertech EV IPO listing in focus today: Supertech EV IPO made a weak market debut today, July 02, as it debuted with a sharp 20% discount at 73.60 as against the IPO price of 92. Even after the weak market debut, the stock cracked another 5% to tumble to the day's low of 69.92 apiece.

The SME IPO, valued at 29.90 crore, was open for subscription from June 25, 2025, to June 27, 2025, with an issue price of 92 per share. The issue is an entirely fresh issue of 32.50 lakh shares with no offer for sale component.

The IPO received a subdued response, with the issue subscribed only 4.40 times. It attracted bids for 1.3 crore shares against the 30.85 lakh shares available.

The retail investor segment was subscribed 7.06 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) category saw a 2.09 times subscription. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion witnessed the weak demand, being subscribed only 1.01 times.

The company plans to utilize the net proceeds from its IPO primarily to support its working capital requirements, with an allocation of 16.50 crore. The remaining funds will be directed towards repayment of a portion of certain borrowings and general corporate purposes, helping the company strengthen its operations and overall business growth.

About Supertech EV

Incorporated in 2022, Supertech EV is engaged in the manufacturing of electric vehicles (EVs) in India. The company’s product portfolio includes 12 models, comprising 8 variants of electric two-wheelers and 4 variants of E-rickshaws.

Supertech EV Limited has built a distribution network of 445 distributors and has a presence across 19 states in India, including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Assam.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
