Supply-chain snarls deliver windfalls to Wall Street

New York hedge fund King Street Capital Management bought debt in Zim at a discount before overseeing a 2014 restructuring in which it exchanged its bonds for a mix of new bonds, shares and several container ships. The firm sold the bonds and vessels over the next several years but held on to its equity. Zim went public around $15 a share in January, and King Street sold nearly 4 million shares in June for around $40 a share, according to people familiar with the investment. The firm retains a stake in Zim, which on Wednesday reported record quarterly net income and set plans to pay dividends quarterly.