Why Supreme Court refused to make Edelweiss pay ₹900 crore to Anugrah investors

The Supreme Court has put an end to a long-standing legal fight over who bears responsibility when a stockbroker runs into losses, after running an unauthorized fixed-return scheme.
In a major ruling, the top court held that Professional Clearing Member (PCM) Edelweiss Custodial Services cannot be forced to pay back or restore client securities worth over ₹900 crore. Overturning lower tribunal orders, the Supreme Court ruled that PCMs operated without direct client-level visibility under earlier regulatory rules and therefore cannot be held financially liable for defaults committed by independent stockbrokers.