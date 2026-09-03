Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Why Supreme Court refused to make Edelweiss pay ₹900 crore to Anugrah investors

Srushti Vaidya
3 min read3 Sep 2026, 10:17 AM IST
The court overturned orders of the lower tribunals that had directed Edelweiss to compensate investors.
The court overturned orders of the lower tribunals that had directed Edelweiss to compensate investors.(PTI)
Summary

The Supreme Court has ruled that Edelweiss Custodial Services cannot be made liable for 900 crore in client securities lost after stockbroker Anugrah defaulted on its obligations.

Gift this article

The Supreme Court has put an end to a long-standing legal fight over who bears responsibility when a stockbroker runs into losses, after running an unauthorized fixed-return scheme.

The Supreme Court has put an end to a long-standing legal fight over who bears responsibility when a stockbroker runs into losses, after running an unauthorized fixed-return scheme.

In a major ruling, the top court held that Professional Clearing Member (PCM) Edelweiss Custodial Services cannot be forced to pay back or restore client securities worth over 900 crore. Overturning lower tribunal orders, the Supreme Court ruled that PCMs operated without direct client-level visibility under earlier regulatory rules and therefore cannot be held financially liable for defaults committed by independent stockbrokers.

In a major ruling, the top court held that Professional Clearing Member (PCM) Edelweiss Custodial Services cannot be forced to pay back or restore client securities worth over 900 crore. Overturning lower tribunal orders, the Supreme Court ruled that PCMs operated without direct client-level visibility under earlier regulatory rules and therefore cannot be held financially liable for defaults committed by independent stockbrokers.

The ruling came in Edelweiss Custodial Services Limited v. NSE Clearing Ltd. decided on 2 September 2026.

A PCM is a specialized clearing entity that clears and settles trades for stockbrokers on the stock exchange.

The dispute

The dispute began when stockbroker Anugrah Stock & Broking lured retail investors into a fixed-return scheme, taking their shares as collateral and pledging them in bulk to its PCM, Edelweiss Custodial Services.

Also Read | Brokers brace for hit as Sebi’s closing auction weighs on F&O

This was done to fund its F&O activities. When Anugrah suffered losses in early 2020 and defaulted on its financial obligations, Edelweiss sold the pledged shares in the open market to settle the broker’s dues with the stock exchange.

The retail investors then complained to authorities including Sebi, NSE Clearing Ltd. (NCL), the Economic Offences Wing and the Securities Appellate Tribunal. In 2021, an NCL committee asked Edelweiss to refund over 900 crore worth of shares.

Later, in 2023, even the SAT ordered Edelweiss to pay, holding that Edelweiss had failed to exercise due diligence. The tribunal ruled on grounds of "equity and fairness" that a clearing member should not have used retail clients’ securities to cover a broker’s trading debts.

Why was the PCM not at fault?

The judgment mentioned that the clearing member had liquidated the shares before 30 June 2020.

A Sebi circular dated 25 February 2020, said that that all stockbrokers accept securities as collateral only via a direct "margin pledge" created within the depository system starting 1 June 2020. It also explicitly instructed trading members and clearing members to close all existing demat accounts tagged as 'client margin or collateral' by 30 June 2020.

The 30 June 2020 deadline is crucial because, before that date, clearing members had no way of knowing who actually owned the underlying shares. Stockbrokers used to collect shares from all their clients and pool them into one account labelled "client margin".

Also Read | How Sebi rules cooled retail F&O trading, in charts

To a clearing member, this appeared as a single lump sum rather than individual client holdings, making it impossible to identify the underlying retail owners.

What did the judgment say?

The judgment said that the clearing member did not violate any statutory duties, as it had no direct contract with the retail clients and no mechanism to check the credit or debit balances of individual clients.

It also mentioned that the retail clients willingly signed agreements and affidavits to join an unauthorized Ponzi scheme.

The court said that while the respondents repeatedly emphasised that "innocent investors" had lost their life savings, it found little merit in the claim. The court observed that investors cannot claim innocence while willingly participating in F&O markets.

The court mentioned that the broker’s illegal advisory schemes and the willingness of investors to seek high-risk returns ultimately led to the loss of their securities.

“The affidavits of undertaking, handing over the shares to the trading member for an assured return far higher than that would be obtained from normal investments sounded the death knell for their securities in highly volatile and inherently fragile market conditions in the extremely speculative segment of F&O,” the judgment said.

Also Read | From Gen Z to pros, brokers battle for India’s next traders
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Srushti Vaidya

Srushti is a markets reporter at Mint. She writes on equity markets, and her areas of coverage rangeRead more

from brokers and exchanges to mutual funds and the fast-evolving alternatives space, including GIFT City, from the financial capital of India. She has an experience of over three years in journalism, and has previously worked at Moneycontrol. She has an undergraduate degree in mass communication and a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai.<br><br>Srushti prefers meeting people from the industry over making calls. Her work aims to drive impact—her story on illegal gold imports, for instance, caught the government’s attention and contributed to a policy shift. She specialises in turning complex market data into clear, engaging stories so even her grandmother could understand futures and options.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys spending money on jewellery and watching thriller films—especially the kind that keep her awake at night. She spends 1.5 hours a day commuting in Mumbai locals, listening to horror podcasts on her way to work. She’s also very talkative—so reach out only if you have lots of time.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsWhy Supreme Court refused to make Edelweiss pay ₹900 crore to Anugrah investors

Why Supreme Court refused to make Edelweiss pay ₹900 crore to Anugrah investors

Srushti Vaidya
3 min read3 Sep 2026, 10:17 AM IST
The court overturned orders of the lower tribunals that had directed Edelweiss to compensate investors.
The court overturned orders of the lower tribunals that had directed Edelweiss to compensate investors.(PTI)
Summary

The Supreme Court has ruled that Edelweiss Custodial Services cannot be made liable for 900 crore in client securities lost after stockbroker Anugrah defaulted on its obligations.

Gift this article

The Supreme Court has put an end to a long-standing legal fight over who bears responsibility when a stockbroker runs into losses, after running an unauthorized fixed-return scheme.

The Supreme Court has put an end to a long-standing legal fight over who bears responsibility when a stockbroker runs into losses, after running an unauthorized fixed-return scheme.

In a major ruling, the top court held that Professional Clearing Member (PCM) Edelweiss Custodial Services cannot be forced to pay back or restore client securities worth over 900 crore. Overturning lower tribunal orders, the Supreme Court ruled that PCMs operated without direct client-level visibility under earlier regulatory rules and therefore cannot be held financially liable for defaults committed by independent stockbrokers.

In a major ruling, the top court held that Professional Clearing Member (PCM) Edelweiss Custodial Services cannot be forced to pay back or restore client securities worth over 900 crore. Overturning lower tribunal orders, the Supreme Court ruled that PCMs operated without direct client-level visibility under earlier regulatory rules and therefore cannot be held financially liable for defaults committed by independent stockbrokers.

The ruling came in Edelweiss Custodial Services Limited v. NSE Clearing Ltd. decided on 2 September 2026.

A PCM is a specialized clearing entity that clears and settles trades for stockbrokers on the stock exchange.

The dispute

The dispute began when stockbroker Anugrah Stock & Broking lured retail investors into a fixed-return scheme, taking their shares as collateral and pledging them in bulk to its PCM, Edelweiss Custodial Services.

Also Read | Brokers brace for hit as Sebi’s closing auction weighs on F&O

This was done to fund its F&O activities. When Anugrah suffered losses in early 2020 and defaulted on its financial obligations, Edelweiss sold the pledged shares in the open market to settle the broker’s dues with the stock exchange.

The retail investors then complained to authorities including Sebi, NSE Clearing Ltd. (NCL), the Economic Offences Wing and the Securities Appellate Tribunal. In 2021, an NCL committee asked Edelweiss to refund over 900 crore worth of shares.

Later, in 2023, even the SAT ordered Edelweiss to pay, holding that Edelweiss had failed to exercise due diligence. The tribunal ruled on grounds of "equity and fairness" that a clearing member should not have used retail clients’ securities to cover a broker’s trading debts.

Why was the PCM not at fault?

The judgment mentioned that the clearing member had liquidated the shares before 30 June 2020.

A Sebi circular dated 25 February 2020, said that that all stockbrokers accept securities as collateral only via a direct "margin pledge" created within the depository system starting 1 June 2020. It also explicitly instructed trading members and clearing members to close all existing demat accounts tagged as 'client margin or collateral' by 30 June 2020.

The 30 June 2020 deadline is crucial because, before that date, clearing members had no way of knowing who actually owned the underlying shares. Stockbrokers used to collect shares from all their clients and pool them into one account labelled "client margin".

Also Read | How Sebi rules cooled retail F&O trading, in charts

To a clearing member, this appeared as a single lump sum rather than individual client holdings, making it impossible to identify the underlying retail owners.

What did the judgment say?

The judgment said that the clearing member did not violate any statutory duties, as it had no direct contract with the retail clients and no mechanism to check the credit or debit balances of individual clients.

It also mentioned that the retail clients willingly signed agreements and affidavits to join an unauthorized Ponzi scheme.

The court said that while the respondents repeatedly emphasised that "innocent investors" had lost their life savings, it found little merit in the claim. The court observed that investors cannot claim innocence while willingly participating in F&O markets.

The court mentioned that the broker’s illegal advisory schemes and the willingness of investors to seek high-risk returns ultimately led to the loss of their securities.

“The affidavits of undertaking, handing over the shares to the trading member for an assured return far higher than that would be obtained from normal investments sounded the death knell for their securities in highly volatile and inherently fragile market conditions in the extremely speculative segment of F&O,” the judgment said.

Also Read | From Gen Z to pros, brokers battle for India’s next traders
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Srushti Vaidya

Srushti is a markets reporter at Mint. She writes on equity markets, and her areas of coverage rangeRead more

from brokers and exchanges to mutual funds and the fast-evolving alternatives space, including GIFT City, from the financial capital of India. She has an experience of over three years in journalism, and has previously worked at Moneycontrol. She has an undergraduate degree in mass communication and a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism from Asian College of Journalism, Chennai.<br><br>Srushti prefers meeting people from the industry over making calls. Her work aims to drive impact—her story on illegal gold imports, for instance, caught the government’s attention and contributed to a policy shift. She specialises in turning complex market data into clear, engaging stories so even her grandmother could understand futures and options.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, she enjoys spending money on jewellery and watching thriller films—especially the kind that keep her awake at night. She spends 1.5 hours a day commuting in Mumbai locals, listening to horror podcasts on her way to work. She’s also very talkative—so reach out only if you have lots of time.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsWhy Supreme Court refused to make Edelweiss pay ₹900 crore to Anugrah investors
Read Next Story