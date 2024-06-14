Supreme Court strikes down Trump-era ban on rapid-fire rifle bump stocks, reopening political fight
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Friday struck down a Trump-era ban on bump stocks, the rapid-fire gun accessories used in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, in a ruling that threw firearms back into the nation's political spotlight.
