Supreme Court upholds SEBI's ₹2.1 crore penalty on Kotak AMC, Nilesh Shah and others against Essel Group

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) findings and penalties against Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company (AMC), its trustee company, Managing Director Nilesh Shah and five other senior executives in a case involving alleged violations of mutual fund regulations linked to investments in Essel group debt.

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A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma dismissed the appeals filed by Kotak AMC, Kotak Mahindra Trustee Company and the senior executives, affirming the findings of both the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) and SEBI. The court ruled that compliance with mutual fund regulations cannot be overlooked even if investors eventually make profits.

The apex court upheld SEBI's total penalty of ₹2.1 crore, including a ₹50 lakh penalty on Kotak AMC and ₹1.6 crore in penalties on the trustee company and six executives, including ₹30 lakh on Nilesh Shah. It also imposed litigation costs of ₹30 lakh on Kotak AMC and ₹20 lakh on Kotak Mahindra Trustee Company.

In a strong message to the mutual fund industry, the court observed, "Mandate first, gains later; SEBI compliance should never falter." It further emphasised that market integrity must take precedence over investment outcomes and that adherence to the regulatory framework governing mutual funds is non-negotiable.

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What was the Kotak AMC-Essel debt case about? The case stemmed from Kotak Mutual Fund's investment of ₹266 crore in zero-coupon non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issued by Konti Infrapower & Multiventures Pvt. Ltd. and Edison Utility Works Pvt. Ltd., both part of the Essel Group. The debt instruments were backed by pledged shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

After the sharp fall in Zee Entertainment's share price in early 2019 reduced the value of the pledged collateral, Kotak AMC chose to restructure the debt instead of invoking the pledged shares. As a result, redemption of six close-ended Fixed Maturity Plans (FMPs) was delayed, with around ₹376 crore being paid to investors after the schemes had already matured.

SEBI alleged that Kotak AMC failed to conduct adequate due diligence before investing in financially weak Essel group entities, unlawfully extended the maturity of the debt instruments beyond the maturity of the schemes, and failed to adequately disclose its actions to investors and the market regulator.

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Rejecting Kotak's argument that investors ultimately benefited because the restructuring prevented losses, the Supreme Court held that "market integrity being the paramount consideration, profit or loss to investors is immaterial to determine whether a regulatory infraction has occurred."

The bench further observed that "a wrongdoer cannot be allowed to use the plea of the investors having gained, notwithstanding the violation, as a shield for evading penalty."

Endorsing SEBI's findings on due diligence lapses, the court said the emphasis under mutual fund regulations "should... have been on diligence, not dividends." It went on to describe the violations as "brazen and indefensible", observed that the parties had "adopted a course unknown to law", and criticised them for keeping both investors and the market regulator "in the dark." The judgment concluded with a warning to the mutual fund industry: "Mandate first, gains later; SEBI compliance, never falter."

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.