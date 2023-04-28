Supreme Industries recommends final dividend of 1000%, Q4 PAT rises 11%, operating profit saw a robust growth3 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 07:33 PM IST
Supreme Industries is a large cap company that recorded a market cap of ₹34,535.43 Cr during today's closing session.
Supreme Industries is a large cap company that recorded a market cap of ₹34,535.43 Cr during today's closing session. The stock ended on a green note today up by 2.55% as it declares 1000% dividend and robust growth in its operating profit.
