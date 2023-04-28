Supreme Industries recommends final dividend of 1000%, Q4 PAT rises 11%, operating profit saw a robust growth

“The 81st Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 28th June, 2023 at 4.00 p.m. Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday the 22nd June, 2023 to Wednesday the 28th June, 2023 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of Annual General Meeting and Dividend. The Dividend as recommended by the Board, if approved at the 81st Annual General Meeting, will be paid on or after 7th July, 2023. The Dividend when sanctioned will be payable to those Equity Shareholders, whose names stands on the Register of Members on the close of 28th June, 2023. However, in respect of Shares held in the electronic form, the Dividend will be payable, to the beneficial owners of the said Shares as at close of Wednesday, 21st June, 2023 (Record Date), as per details furnished by Depositories," said the Board of Supreme Industries in a stock exchange filing.

