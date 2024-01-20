Supreme Industries shares see target price cuts from brokerages post Q3 results; here's why
Supreme Industries share price muted as firm misses EBITDA/PAT projections for Q3FY24 due to inventory losses from decline in PVC prices.
Supreme Industries share price were muted on Saturday's trading session after the firm missed EBITDA/PAT projections for the quarter ended December owing to inventory losses brought on by a decline in PVC prices, according to brokerages. Brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities said that during Q3FY24, Supreme Industries saw good volume increase in its pipes sector, with growth of 17% (est 20%).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started