Supreme Industries share price were muted on Saturday's trading session after the firm missed EBITDA/PAT projections for the quarter ended December owing to inventory losses brought on by a decline in PVC prices, according to brokerages. Brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities said that during Q3FY24, Supreme Industries saw good volume increase in its pipes sector, with growth of 17% (est 20%).

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, in the last three weeks' prices have seen a strong price correction; however, there's some respite from yesterday at lower levels as prices have attempted to bounce. If prices continue to close around 4120–4130, then we may see a hammer pattern on the weekly chart that can trigger an upmove in the coming week that can lead towards 4400 in the near term. 4000 can be considered as support.

Brokerage Nuvama also stated in its analysis that although Supreme Industries kept their overall volume growth projection at 23%, their pipes volume growth guidance was increased to 30% from 28% in FY24, with even stronger margins at 15.5%+ (previously 14.5%).

"EBITDA margins at 15.5% came in below our estimate of 16%, impacted by product mix change. EBIT margins for pipes division stood at 12.9% (up 162 bps YoY). EBIT/kg for pipes stood at ₹17.5 per kg (est ₹20 per kg) impacted by inventory losses," explained the brokerage.

The brokerage anticipates that the infrastructure drive would lead to higher affordability and a recovery of volume, which will help the firm.

" However, given results were below estimates, we revise EPS downwards by 4% across FY24E/25E/26E while maintain 42x PE multiple on Q3FY26E EPS. Maintain “Buy" with a target price of ₹4,764 (earlier ₹4,969)," the brokerage said.

In a similar vein, brokerage Antique Stock Broking said that Supreme Industries maintained its solid operational performance in 3QFY24, generating 14% YoY growth in volume. Because of the pipe segment's lower margin, profitability fell short of their projection.

"The company has guided for 15% volume growth in the pipe segment in FY25. We are factoring in volume/ revenue/ EBITDA CAGR of 17%/ 12%/ 21% over FY23–26E. We cut our FY24/ FY25/ FY26 EPS estimates by 10%/ 8%/ 6% respectively considering lower margins. Maintain HOLD rating with a revised target price of ₹4,690 (earlier ₹4,995)," the brokerage said.

The manufacturer of plastic goods, Supreme Industries Ltd., announced on Friday that its consolidated net profit for the third quarter ended December 2023 increased by 22% to ₹256.17 crore. According to a regulatory filing, the business reported a net profit of ₹210.03 crore for the October - December of the previous year.

The company's overall revenue from operations for the October–December quarter increased by 6% to ₹2,449.10 crore. It stood at ₹2,310.71 crore during the same time last fiscal year.

Supreme Industries' total expenses for the December quarter increased by 3.82% to ₹2,152.66 crore. In the third quarter of the current fiscal year, Supreme Industries' total income, which includes other income, increased by 6.5% to ₹2,469.81 crore.

"The company remains optimistic for business opportunities and continues to commit more Capex in line with its growth plans. Total commitments including acquisition of business of Parvati Agro Plast and carry forward commitments of previous year may exceed ₹1,000 crores. However, total cash outflow is not likely to exceed Rs. 750 Crores for the year and the same shall entirely be funded from internal accruals," said M. P. Taparia, Managing Director of the company.

