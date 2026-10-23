Supreme Petrochem Q2 results, dividend 2026: Check amount, record date, yield, history, stock returns

Petrochemical company Supreme Petrochem announced a first interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share for FY27 alongside its financial results for the September quarter on Friday, October 23.

“Declared interim dividend of ₹2.50 per equity share of the company (viz. 125%) for the financial year 2026-2027 on its paid-up equity share capital (consisting of 188,041,342 equity shares of ₹2 each), entailing an outgo of ₹4,701.03 lakh,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

What is the record date, and when will dividend payments begin? The company has fixed Friday, October 30, as the record date to determine shareholders’ eligibility for the dividend. However, it has not disclosed when the dividend payment will commence.

Investors looking to benefit from the payout must ensure they purchase the stock in time to qualify for the dividend. Under India’s T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on or after the record date will not qualify for the payout.

Supreme Petrochem dividend: How much has the company paid shareholders in the past year? Over the past 12 months, Supreme Petrochem has declared equity dividends totalling ₹10.50 per share. At the current share price of ₹712.60, the company’s dividend yield stands at 1.47%.

Supreme Petrochem follows a quarterly dividend payout policy, distributing a portion of its profits to shareholders and offering them an opportunity to earn regular income alongside potential capital appreciation.

Supreme Petrochem Q2 results: Revenue, EBITDA, and profit surge Supreme Petrochem reported strong financial performance for the second quarter of FY27, with operational revenue rising 77.8% year-on-year to ₹1,956 crore from ₹1,100.2 crore in Q2 FY26.

Operational EBITDA surged 91.4% to ₹148.5 crore from ₹77.6 crore, while total EBITDA increased 85.1% to ₹159.9 crore from ₹86.4 crore. Profit after tax (PAT) rose 97% to ₹95 crore, compared with ₹48.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

For the first half of FY27, Supreme Petrochem’s operational revenue grew 46.8% year-on-year to ₹3,649.4 crore from ₹2,486.7 crore in H1 FY26.

Operational EBITDA jumped 149.1% to ₹479.1 crore from ₹192.3 crore, while total EBITDA increased 134.9% to ₹507.8 crore from ₹216.2 crore. PAT climbed 156.6% to ₹331.3 crore, compared with ₹129.1 crore in the first half of the previous financial year.

Supreme Petrochem shares remain volatile in 2026 Supreme Petrochem shares have remained volatile in 2026, swinging between gains and losses amid weak broader-market sentiment. The stock has gained 10% so far this year but has recovered 54% from its 52-week low.

After delivering positive returns for five consecutive years, the stock declined marginally by 2% in 2025. From its record high of ₹979, the stock has fallen 27% to around ₹712.