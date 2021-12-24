Supriya Lifescience IPO share allotment announced. Check what GMP signals

Supriya Lifescience IPO: Allotment status of Supriya Lifescience shares is in public domain now and allottees are looking forward to the Supriya Lifescience IPO share listing date, which is most likely on 28th December 2021. According to market observers, after announcement of share allotment, grey market premium (GMP) of Supriya Lifescience has shot up, signaling strong hold of the stock in grey market.

Supriya Lifescience IPO GMP

As per the market observers, Supriya Lifescience IPO GMP today is ₹140, which is ₹15 higher from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹125. Market observers maintained that such rise in Supriya Lifescience IPO grey market premium should be taken as stronghold of the stock in grey market. They said that Supriya Lifescience IPO GMP has been oscillating around ₹120 to ₹150 for last four days that signals strong debut of Supriya Lifescience shares. They maintained that stock market rising for three successive days have also played a major role in it.

What this GMP mean?

Market observers went on to add that GMP is an unofficial indication about the listing premium expected by the grey market. As Supriya Lifescience IPO GMP today is ₹140, it simply means that grey market is expecting that Supriya Lifescience IPO listing price would be around ₹414 ( ₹274 + ₹140), which is more than 50 per cent from its price band of ₹265 to ₹274 per equity share.

However, stock market experts maintained that GMP is an unofficial short-term sentiment in regard to a public issue. They said that it involves those people too who have their stake involved in the IPO. so, one should not rely much on it as the rise in GMP can be artificial, especially before beginning of the bidding process.

Highlighting the fundamentals of Supriya Lifescience IPO; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "Supriya Life Sciences has diverse offering in therapeutic segments offering 38 APIs in the segment. The company has export oriented operations which generates over 75 per cent of its revenue. On the operational front, there is visible growth in top and bottom line as the revenue grew over 22.78 per cent, EBITDA over 62 per cent and PAT grew over 68 per cent from FY20 to FY21."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

