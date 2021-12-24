Supriya Lifescience IPO share allotment announced. Check what GMP signals

As per the market observers, Supriya Lifescience IPO GMP today is ₹140, which is ₹15 higher from its yesterday's grey market premium of ₹125. Market observers maintained that such rise in Supriya Lifescience IPO grey market premium should be taken as stronghold of the stock in grey market. They said that Supriya Lifescience IPO GMP has been oscillating around ₹120 to ₹150 for last four days that signals strong debut of Supriya Lifescience shares. They maintained that stock market rising for three successive days have also played a major role in it.

