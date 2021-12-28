Supriya Lifescience IPO share listing today. Experts predict 'strong' debut

Shares of Supriya Lifescience Limited is going to hit Dalal Street today. As per the information available on BSE website, the equity shares of Supriya Lifescience Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on NSE and BSE in the list of 'B' Group of Securities in a Special Pre-open Session . According to stock market experts, Supriya Lifescience may have a strong debut as the stock is expected to list in the range of ₹360 to ₹430 per share levels. Grey market is also signaling strong Supriya Lifescience share price debut. According to market observers, Supriya Lifescience IPO GMP today is ₹150.

Speaking on Supriya Lifescience listing; Abhay Doshi, Founder at UnlistedArena.com said, "Based upon the growth on financial front, Supriya Lifescience issue was successful in captivating huge interest from market participants. The issue too looked reasonably priced. The listing should be rewarding and I expect, Supriya Lifescience to list around ₹400 to ₹430 emanating around 50 per cent stellar gains."

Asked about his Supriya Lifescience listing price prediction; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Supriya Lifescience shares may list in the range of ₹380 to ₹420 per equity share levels but much will depend upon the market sentiment. Allottees can expect Supriya Lifescience listing near ₹420 if the stock market today opens on the higher side."

Expecting strong debut for Supriya Lifescience shares; Aayush Agrawal, Senior Analyst at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "Supriya Lifesciences, another good company from the API segment garnered lots of investors' interest on the back of strong financials and attractive valuations. We are expecting a strong listing of this company as market sentiments have improved and the IPO witnessed strong subscription numbers. The grey market is indicating a listing gain of more than 50 per cent."

Ravi Singh, Vice President & Head of Research at ShareIndia said, "Pharma sector is going to be the key runner in 2022 and as per the valuations and healthy financials, we expect Supriya Life sciences to list at a premium of around 30 to 40 per cent in the range of ₹350 to ₹400 per share levels."

Expecting Supriya Lifescience share listing above ₹400; Manoj Dalmia, Founder & Director at Proficient Equities Limited said, "Supriya Lifescience shares may list at a premium of ₹35 per cent to 40 per cent. We are expecting its listing at around ₹400 to ₹415 per share levels."

Whats Supriya Lifescience IPO GMP signals

According to market observers, Supriya Lifescience IPO GMP today is ₹150, which means grey market is expecting that Supriya Lifescience Limited shares may list at around ₹424 ( ₹274 + ₹150), which is more than 50 per cent of the issue price band of ₹265 to ₹274.

