Supriya Lifescience shares make strong debut. Should you hold, buy or sell?

Speaking on Supriya Lifescience share price outlook; Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "In the last 3-5 years, the API and specialty chemical industry have been darling for investors, and we believe that this trend will continue for several years. As a result of the decent participation from investors, the IPO debuted at ₹421 versus the issue price of ₹274, a premium of 53 per cent. In the long run, investors should hold the stock while those who applied for listing gains can keep a stop loss of ₹380 on a closing basis. New investors can also look for buying opportunities in dips."