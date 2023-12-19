Suraj Estate Developers IPO: 10 key Risks from RHP to consider before investing
Suraj Estate IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Suraj Estate Developers Limited has opened on Monday, December 18 and it will remain open till 20th December 2023 i.e. till Wednesday this week. The 10 key Risks from RHP to consider before investing are as below.
Suraj Estate IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Suraj Estate Developers Limited has opened on Monday, December 18 and it will remain open till 20th December 2023 i.e. till Wednesday this week. This means, Suraj Estate IPO date of subscription will remain open from Monday to Wednesday this week.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started