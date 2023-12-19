Suraj Estate Developers IPO: 10 key Risks from RHP to consider before investing

Suraj Estate IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Suraj Estate Developers Limited has opened on Monday, December 18 and it will remain open till 20th December 2023 i.e. till Wednesday this week. This means, Suraj Estate IPO date of subscription will remain open from Monday to Wednesday this week.

The realty company has fixed Suraj Estate IPO price band at ₹340 to ₹360 per equity share. It aims to raise ₹400 crore from its initial offer via issuance of fresh share

Key Risk factors highlighted by Suraj Estate in the Red-Herring Prospectus (RHP) include

1.The Covid-19 pandemic adversely affects Suraj Estate'ss business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, liquidity and performance, and it may reduce the demand for its projects in future

Also Read- NSE IPO: SEBI lays down conditions to launch IPO, here’s all you need to know

2.There are certain outstanding litigation proceedings involving its Company, Subsidiaries, Directors, Promoter and Group Companies an adverse outcome in which, may have an adverse impact on its reputation, business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flow

3. Suraj Estate may not be able to successfully identify and acquire suitable land or development rights, which may affect its business and growth prospects

4. Suraj Estate's indebtedness and the conditions and restrictions imposed by its financing agreements could adversely affect its ability to conduct its business and operations

5.Certain unsecured loans have been availed by the Company which may be recalled by lenders at any time

6.Any negative cash flows in the future would adversely affect Suraj Estate's cash flow requirements, which may adversely affect its ability to operate its business and implement its growth plans, thereby affecting its financial condition.

7. Suraj Estate has certain contingent liabilities, which if they materialize, may adversely affect its business, financial condition and results of operations.

Also Read-Hero MotoCorp share price scales 52 week highs. Should you Buy, Sell or Hold?

8. Suraj Estate has not entered into any definitive agreements to use a portion of the proceeds of the Issue and may invest or spend the proceeds of the Issue in ways with which you may not agree

9. Suraj Estate's business is heavily dependent on the performance of, and the conditions affecting, the real estate sub markets in the South-Central Mumbai region. Consequently, the company is exposed to risks from economic, regulatory and other changes as well as natural disasters in the South Central Mumbai region, which in turn may have an adverse effect on its business, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition.

10. Suraj Estate business involves development and redevelopment of residential projects. The success of its business is therefore dependent on its ability to anticipate and respond to consumer preferences and requirements.

SURAJ More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!