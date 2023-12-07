Suraj Estate Developers IPO: Check issue date, size and other details
The company plans to raise over ₹400 crore via this issue and there is no offer-for-sale component.
Mumbai-based Suraj Estate Developers initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on December 18 and will close on December 20. The company plans to raise over ₹400 crore via this issue and there is no offer-for-sale component.
