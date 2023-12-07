comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Dec 07 2023 15:57:50
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 998.75 -2.46%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,457.6 -0.13%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 130 -1.37%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 229.85 2.43%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 284.05 1.03%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Suraj Estate Developers IPO: Check issue date, size and other details
Back Back

Suraj Estate Developers IPO: Check issue date, size and other details

 Vaamanaa Sethi

The company plans to raise over ₹400 crore via this issue and there is no offer-for-sale component.

Suraj Estate Developers IPO to open for subscription on December 18 and will close on December 20. Photo: iStockPremium
Suraj Estate Developers IPO to open for subscription on December 18 and will close on December 20. Photo: iStock

Mumbai-based Suraj Estate Developers initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on December 18 and will close on December 20. The company plans to raise over 400 crore via this issue and there is no offer-for-sale component.

The allotment for the Suraj Estate Developers IPO is expected to be finalized on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The shares are proposed to be listed on both NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Tuesday, December 26, 2023.

The price band of the IPO is yet to be announced. The real estate developer intends to allocate the net proceeds from the fresh issue to address outstanding debts totaling 285 crore. Additionally, 35 crore will be earmarked for the acquisition of land or land development rights in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The residual funds from the fresh issue will be allocated towards general corporate purposes.

The company plans to allocate the entirety of the funds earmarked for the acquisition of land or land development rights throughout the fiscal years 2024 to 2025.

More than 50.00% of the net offer are reserved for QIB, not less than 35% of the offer reserved for retail investors and not less than 15% of the offer reserved for HNI.

Iti Capital Ltd and Anand Rathi Securities Limited are the book running lead managers of the Suraj Estate Developers IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue.

Mr. Rajan Meenathakonil Thomas is the promoter of the company. It has total outstanding consolidated borrowing at 568.83 crore, as of September 2023.

Suraj Estate, under the ownership of Rajan Meenathakonil Thomas and family, achieved a remarkable 21 percent year-on-year growth in net profit, reaching 32.06 crore for the fiscal year ending in March FY23. The company also saw a 12.1 percent increase in revenue, totaling 305.7 crore compared to the previous year. Additionally, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) experienced a noteworthy 14.6 percent year-on-year growth, reaching 151 crore. The company's margin expanded by 110 basis points to 49.4 percent during the year, attributed to lower input costs.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 07 Dec 2023, 10:55 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App