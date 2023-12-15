Suraj Estate Developers raises ₹120 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO
The company has allotted 33.33 lakh equity shares to 11 funds at ₹360 apiece, which is also the upper end of the price band.
Suraj Estate Developers has garnered over ₹120 crore from anchor investors on Friday, December 15. The anchor book saw participation from 11 investors, including SBI General lnsurance Company Limited and Tata Housing Opportunities Fund.
