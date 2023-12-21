Suraj Estate IPO allotment to be finalised soon: Here are steps to check share application status
Suraj Estate Developers IPO began on December 18 and ended on December 20. The IPO received strong investors’ demand as it was subscribed 16.57 times by the end of the subscription period.
Suraj Estate IPO Allotment: Suraj Estate Developers IPO share allotment is expected to be finalised soon today, Thursday, December 21. The investors who applied for the issue can check Suraj Estate IPO allotment status on the stock exchanges’ website or on the IPO registrar’s portal
