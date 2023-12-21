Suraj Estate IPO Allotment: Suraj Estate Developers IPO share allotment is expected to be finalised soon today, Thursday, December 21. The investors who applied for the issue can check Suraj Estate IPO allotment status on the stock exchanges’ website or on the IPO registrar’s portal

Suraj Estate IPO registrar is Link Intime India Private Ltd. The share application status can be seen on Link Intime India’s website.

The bidding for Suraj Estate Developers IPO began on December 18 and ended on December 20. The IPO received strong investors’ demand as it was subscribed 16.57 times by the end of the subscription period.

The ₹400 crore worth Suraj Estate Developers IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 1.11 crore shares being sold at a price band of ₹340 to ₹360 per share.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. The number of shares allotted can also be seen in the IPO allotment status.

Suraj Estate Developers will initiate the refund process for applicants who did not receive the shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts.

Suraj Estate shares will list on BSE, NSE with tentative listing date fixed on December 26, 2023.

If you have applied for the Suraj Estate IPO, you can do a Suraj Estate IPO allotment status check on the IPO registrar website, which is Link Intime India Private Ltd. Here are steps to check the IPO allotment status:

Step 1

Visit the IPO registrar’s website on this link - https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Step 2

Choose the IPO in the dropbox that will only have its name set in if the allocation is completed. In this case, select Suraj Estate Developers Ltd.

Step 3

Pick one of the three options to check the allotment status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4

Enter the details as per the option selected.

Step 5

Click on the submit button.

Your Suraj Estate Developers IPO allotment status will be shown on the screen.

You can also check the IPO allotment status on the website of stock exchanges. Here are steps to check Suraj Estate IPO allotment status on BSE:

Step 1

Visit allotment page on BSE’s official website - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2

Under ‘Issue Type’, select ‘Equity’

Step 3

Choose the IPO from the drop-down option under ‘Issue Name’

Step 4

Enter PAN or application number

Step 5

Click ‘I am not a Robot’ to confirm your identity and then hit the ‘Submit’ button

The IPO allotment status will be reflected.

Suraj Estate Developers IPO GMP Today

Suraj Estate IPO GMP today is ₹25 per share, according to market observers. The grey market premium today indicates that the Suraj Estate shares are estimated to be listed at ₹385 apiece, which is a premium of 6.94% to the issue price of ₹360.

SURAJ More Information

