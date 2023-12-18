Suraj Estate IPO LIVE day 1 subscription status: Issue subscribed 0.19 times, check latest GMP
Suraj Estate IPO day 1 LIVE: Issue had been subscribed 0.19 times. The public issue subscribed 0.35 times in the retail category, 0.00 times in QIB, and 0.07 times in the NII category by December 18, 2023 12:00:00 AM as per BSE
Suraj Estate IPO day 1 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Suraj Estate Developers Limited has opened today (Monday, December 18) and it will remain open till 20th December 2023 i.e. till Wednesday this week. This means, Suraj Estate IPO date of subscription will remain open from Monday to Wednesday this week.
