Suraj Estate IPO LIVE day 1 subscription status: Issue subscribed 0.19 times, check latest GMP

 Livemint ,Edited By Ujjval Jauhari

Suraj Estate IPO day 1 LIVE: Issue had been subscribed 0.19 times. The public issue subscribed 0.35 times in the retail category, 0.00 times in QIB, and 0.07 times in the NII category by December 18, 2023 12:00:00 AM as per BSE

Suraj Estate IPO price band at ₹340 to ₹360 per equity share. Issue subscribes 0.19 times on the opening day by 12 PM (Photo: Courtesy company website)Premium
Suraj Estate IPO day 1 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Suraj Estate Developers Limited has opened today (Monday, December 18) and it will remain open till 20th December 2023 i.e. till Wednesday this week. This means, Suraj Estate IPO date of subscription will remain open from Monday to Wednesday this week.

 The realty company has fixed Suraj Estate IPO price band at 340 to 360 per equity share. It aims to raise 400 crore from its initial offer via issuance of fresh shares.

Suraj Estate IPO subscription status

Grey Market Premium-

Meanwhile, shares of Suraj Estate Developers Limited are available for trade in grey market. According to investorgain.com, the shares of Suraj Estate Developers Limited are available at a premium of 70 in grey market today.

Key things to Know-

Suraj Estate IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of 70 in grey market today. The GMP hs increased by 14 compared to GMP of 56 over the weekend.  The GMP indicates that investors are expecting listing of the shares at 430, 19.44% over the issue price of Rs360

2] Suraj Estate IPO price: The real estate company has fixed Suraj Estate IPO price band at 340 to 360 per equity share.

3] Suraj Estate Developers IPO date: The public issue has opened today and it will remain open till 20th December 2023.

4] Suraj Estate IPO size: The company aims to raise 400 crore from this public issue via issuance of fresh shares.

5] Suraj Estate IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the IPO will comprise 41 company shares.

6] Suraj Estate IPO allotment date: In the wake of T+3 listing rule, most likely date for share allocation is 21st December 2023.

7] Suraj Estate IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Limited has been appointed as official registrar of the public offer.

8] Suraj Estate IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.

9] Suraj Estate IPO listing date: The likely date for share listing is 26th December 2023.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

sor 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.
Published: 18 Dec 2023, 12:23 PM IST
