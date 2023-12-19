comScore
Suraj Estate IPO day 2 subscription status: Issue subscribed 127% so far; retail portion subscribed 2.23 times

 Livemint ,Edited By Ujjval Jauhari

Suraj Estate IPO subscription status- As on 19th December, Tuesday the issue had been subscribed 1.27 times. The public issue subscribed 2.23 times in the retail category, 0.12 times in QIB, and 0.63 times in the NII category by December 18, 2023 12:00:00 PM as per BSE.

Suraj Estate IPO. Retail portion fully subscribed. (Photo: Courtesy company website)

Suraj Estate IPO : The initial public offering (IPO) of Suraj Estate Developers Limited that opened on Monday, December 18 and will remain open till Wednesday 20th December 2023, saw retail portion subscribed 200%

Suraj Estate IPO subscription status

As on 19th December, Tuesday the issue had been subscribed 1.27 times. The public issue subscribed 2.23 times in the retail category, 0.12 times in QIB, and 0.63 times in the NII category by December 18, 2023 11:45:00 AM as per BSE

Grey Market Premium-

Meanwhile, shares of Suraj Estate Developers Limited are available for trade in grey market. According to investorgain.com, the shares of Suraj Estate Developers Limited are available at a premium of 70 in grey market today.

Key things to Know-

1.Suraj Estate IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of 70 in grey market today. The GMP hs increased by 14 compared to GMP of 56 over the weekend. The GMP indicates that investors are expecting listing of the shares at 430, 19.44% over the issue price of Rs360

2] Suraj Estate IPO price: The real estate company has fixed Suraj Estate IPO price band at 340 to 360 per equity share.

3] Suraj Estate Developers IPO date: The public issue has opened today and it will remain open till 20th December 2023.

4] Suraj Estate IPO size: The company aims to raise 400 crore from this public issue via issuance of fresh shares.

5] Suraj Estate IPO lot size: A bidder will be able to apply in lots and one lot of the IPO will comprise 41 company shares.

6] Suraj Estate IPO allotment date: In the wake of T+3 listing rule, most likely date for share allocation is 21st December 2023.

7] Suraj Estate IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Limited has been appointed as official registrar of the public offer.

8] Suraj Estate IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.

9] Suraj Estate IPO listing date: The likely date for share listing is 26th December 2023.

