Suraj Estate IPO day 2 subscription status: Issue subscribed 127% so far; retail portion subscribed 2.23 times
Suraj Estate IPO subscription status- As on 19th December, Tuesday the issue had been subscribed 1.27 times. The public issue subscribed 2.23 times in the retail category, 0.12 times in QIB, and 0.63 times in the NII category by December 18, 2023 12:00:00 PM as per BSE.
Suraj Estate IPO : The initial public offering (IPO) of Suraj Estate Developers Limited that opened on Monday, December 18 and will remain open till Wednesday 20th December 2023, saw retail portion subscribed 200%
