Suraj Estate IPO- Issue subscribed 15.65 times on day; retail portion 9.3 times. GMP declines sharply
Suraj Estate IPO -As on 20th December, Wednesday the issue had been subscribed 15.65 times. The public issue subscribed 9.3 times in the retail category, 24.31 times in QIB, and 18.9 times in the NII category by December 20, 2023 6:30:00 PM as per BSE. GMP declined from ₹70 on Tuesday to Rs25 now.
Suraj Estate IPO : The initial public offering (IPO) of Suraj Estate Developers Limited that opened on Monday, December 18 is closing today i.e Wednesday 20th December 2023. The issue saw retail portion subscribed 9.3 times
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started