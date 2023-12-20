Suraj Estate IPO : The initial public offering (IPO) of Suraj Estate Developers Limited that opened on Monday, December 18 is closing today i.e Wednesday 20th December 2023. The issue saw retail portion subscribed 9.3 times

Suraj Estate IPO subscription status

On Day 3 of subscription Suraj Estate IPO had been subscribed 15.65 times. The public issue subscribed 9.30 times in the retail category, 24.31 times in QIB, and 18.9 times in the NII category by December 20 2023 6.30 PM as per BSE

Grey Market Premium-

Meanwhile, shares of Suraj Estate Developers Limited are available for trade in grey market. According to investorgain.com, the shares of Suraj Estate Developers Limited are available at a premium of ₹25 in grey market today.

Also Read- Muthoot Microfin IPO: Issue subscribed 11.52 times on day 3, retail booked over 7 times; GMP drops sharply

Key things to Know-

1.Suraj Estate IPO GMP: Shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹25 in grey market today. The GMP has decreased by ₹45 compared to GMP of ₹70 on Tueasday. The GMP indicates that investors are expecting listing of the shares at ₹385, 6.94% over the issue price of Rs360

2] Suraj Estate IPO price: The real estate company had fixed IPO price band at ₹340 to ₹360 per equity share.

3] Suraj Estate Developers IPO date: The public issue had opened on Monday and was to close on 20th December 2023.

4] Suraj Estate IPO size: The company aims to raise ₹400 crore from this public issue via issuance of fresh shares.

5] Suraj Estate IPO lot size: A bidder was to apply in lots and one lot of the IPO comprised 41 company shares.

6] Suraj Estate IPO allotment date: In the wake of T+3 listing rule, most likely date for share allocation is 21st December 2023.

7] Suraj Estate IPO registrar: Link Intime India Private Limited has been appointed as official registrar of the public offer.

8] Suraj Estate IPO listing: The public issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE.

Also Read-RBZ Jewellers IPO subscribed 7.13 times on Day 02; retail portion sees strong demand

9] Suraj Estate IPO listing date: The likely date for share listing is 26th December 2023.

SURAJ

SURAJ More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!