Suraksha Diagnostic IPO: The issue opens for subscription on 29 November 2024. Here are 10 Key things to know from the RHP {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1.Suraksha Diagnostic IPO: Key dates On November 29, 2024, the Suraksha Diagnostic IPO will be available for subscriptions, and it ends on December 3, 2024. On Wednesday, December 4, 2024, the allocation for the Suraksha Diagnostic IPO is anticipated to be finalized.

2.Suraksha Diagnostic IPO: Size The Suraksha Diagnostic IPO is a ₹846.25 crore book-built offering. The total issue is a 1.92 crore share sale offer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.Suraksha Diagnostic IPO: Subscription details The price band or pricing range for the Suraksha Diagnostic IPO is ₹420 to ₹441 per share. An application must have a minimum lot size of 34 shares. Retail investors thereby must make a minimum investment of ₹14,994. For big NII, the minimum lot size investment is 67 lots (2,278 shares), or ₹1,004,598, and for small NII, it is 14 lots (476 shares), or ₹209,916.

4.Suraksha Diagnostic IPO: Listing The Suraksha Diagnostic IPO is a mainboard IPO and Suraksha Diagnostic shares are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Friday, December 6, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5.Suraksha Diagnostic IPO: Objectives of the issue Being an Offer for sale, all proceeds will go to the Selling Shareholders and Company will not receive any proceeds from the issue .

6.About Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd Suraksha Diagnostic Limited was established in 2005 and provides medical consulting, radiological testing, and pathology services. As of June 30, 2024, the it has 215 client touchpoints, including 49 diagnostic centers and 166 sample collection centers spread throughout West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, and Meghalaya, in addition to its central reference laboratory and eight satellite laboratories.

7. Suraksha Diagnostic IPO; Financials Suraksha Diagnostic Ltd saw revenue increased by 14.75% and net profit surge 281.32% for FY24 compared to FY23 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

8. Suraksha Diagnostic IPO: Promoters Dr. Somnath Chatterjee, Ritu Mittal and Satish Kumar Verma are the promoters of the company

9. Suraksha Diagnostic IPO: Key Risks Suraksha Diagnostic's 95.48% of our Revenue from Operations in Fiscal 2024 was generated from West Bengal, and any loss of business in such region could have an adverse effect on its business, results of operations and financial condition

10. Suraksha Diagnostic IPO: Lead Managers and Registrars The Suraksha Diagnostic IPO's book running lead managers are ICICI Securities Limited, Nuvama Wealth Management Limited, and SBI Capital Markets Limited. The issue's registrar is Kfin Technologies Limited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}