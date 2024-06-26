Surana Telecom and Power: Former penny stock turns multibagger, soars 796% in 4 years
Surana Telecom and Power, a former penny stock, has surged by 796% in the past 4 years, showcasing strong value appreciation and potential for high returns. Despite volatility, the stock has consistently delivered positive returns, demonstrating resilience and performance.
Surana Telecom and Power, previously a penny stock, has delivered exceptional returns for long-term investors. Over the past four years, its stock price has surged by an impressive 796 percent, climbing from ₹2.95 in June 2020 to around ₹26.45. This remarkable growth highlights Surana's consistent value appreciation, making it a standout performer in the penny stock category and showcasing its potential as a high-return investment opportunity.
