Surge in ECM deals drives i-banking fees in covid times

A surge in equity capital market (ECM) deals held up fee income at investment banks in 2020, at a time the coronavirus pandemic has constrained private equity deals and mergers and acquisitions. ECM deals include qualified institutional placements, rights issues, initial public offerings and block trades.

According to data from financial markets tracker Refinitiv, in the first nine months of 2020, investment banks earned ECM underwriting fees of $260 million in India, the highest in more than a decade, up 98% from the same period in 2019.

The surge in ECM dealmaking fee helped cushion the fall in other businesses. Refinitiv data shows that debt capital market underwriting fee was down 27% year-on-year in the first nine months, while syndicated lending fee fell 25.6%. Still, overall investment banking activities generated $790.2 million in the first nine months of 2020, a 2.6% decline, helped by the ECM activity.

As Indian markets rebound from the covid-19 crisis, large corporates and private sector banks led the charge in raising funds through ECM deals.

India’s largest company Reliance Industries Ltd raised ₹53,125 crore from its rights issue, while financial institutions, such as ICICI Bank Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd, HDFC Ltd and Yes Bank Ltd, collectively raised over ₹50,000 crore through their share sales.

“As the market responded to the needs and opportunities tossed by the crisis, Indian companies tapped the debt and equity capital markets leading to a surge in capital raising. In fact, ECM activity hit an all-time high so far this year, surpassing the annual record set in 2007 ($31.2 billion), driven by record follow-on offerings as local markets rebounded," said Elaine Tan, senior analyst, Refinitiv, in a note.

Investment banks expect ECM deal activity to remain robust going ahead, with more companies expected to raise funds as the economy recovers and businesses see their cash flows improve. “We expect that in H2FY21, you will see the fundraising activity become more broad based. So, while in value terms it might not be as large as H1, which was driven by large bank deals, in the number of issuances the deal activity may be higher in H2," said Ajay Saraf, head of investment banking and institutional equity at ICICI Securities.

ICICI Securities reported a 93% jump in its September quarter investment banking revenue to ₹62 crore, with the firm executing 24 investment banking deals during the quarter, against 11 in the corresponding quarter last year.

