Surged over 600% in 1 year, BSE-listed multibagger stock to trade on NSE soon3 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2022, 11:10 PM IST
- A small-cap company with a market cap of ₹301 crore in the packaging industry is GKP Printing & Packaging Ltd.
Listen to this article
A small-cap company with a market cap of ₹301 crore in the packaging industry is GKP Printing & Packaging Ltd. The industries served by G.K.P Printing & Packaging Ltd (GKPL) include garment exports, steel utensils, playing cards, liquor, toys, pharmaceuticals, printers, engineering, confectionery, and FMCG. One of the most prestigious brands in the packaging industry, G.K.P Printing & Packaging Ltd. is also one of India's top producers and exporters of cardboard boxes, corrugated boxes, display boxes, mailer boxes, labels, stickers, tags, inserts & leaflets, mono boxes, and other products. According to the company's website, it also trades kraft paper, duplex paper, and low-density plastic.