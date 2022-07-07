Surged over 600% in 1 year, BSE-listed multibagger stock to trade on NSE soon

The company is virtually debt-free, which may be good news for the stock. Additionally, the stock made a positive breakout of the resistance level on Thursday. Since September 2019, the company's promoter holding of 52.95 per cent and public shareholding of 47.05 per cent have remained steady. The company recorded a poor return on equity (ROE) for the quarter ended March 2022 at 3.60 per cent, which is the lowest since March 2018. The Return on Assets (ROA) is also 2.14 per cent, and it has been declining steadily over the past four years. These two ratios show that the company's earnings are insufficient compared to its shareholders' equity and that it is unable to utilise its assets to their full potential in order to increase profits. The stock is presently selling at a high EV/EBITDA ratio of 127.49 and has a book value per share of Rs. 14.84, meaning that the shares are currently trading at a P/B ratio of 13.86 times its book value, all of which indicate that the stock may be expensive.