Surging COVID cases in India can threaten economic recovery: S&P Global Ratings

The finance ministry said ramping up vaccination is the key to curb pandemic spread and to sustained economic recovery. “The global policy response towards second waves and beyond have mostly taken the form of localized movement restrictions, curfews, and restrictions on public gatherings. Global experience also suggests that economic impacts from subsequent waves are smaller than from the first as economies learn to ‘operate with COVID’. The increased coverage of population under vaccination has been effective both in controlling the spread of covid and boosting mobility. The need of the hour is, therefore, to expand vaccination at a fast pace," it added.